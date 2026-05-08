Delayed Decisions, Rising Tensions: NIA Workers Edge Toward Strike

Workers of the National Identification Authority (NIA) have announced plans to embark on a nationwide strike beginning May 13, 2026, over what they describe as prolonged government inaction on their conditions of service.

The notice, issued by the Public Services Workers’ Union (PSWU) in a letter dated May 6, 2026, was addressed to the Executive Secretaries of both the National Labour Commission (NLC) and the NIA. It follows nearly two years of delays in implementing a staff migration exercise that was expected to improve salaries, placements, and career progression.

According to the union, the Scheme of Service for NIA staff was approved as far back as July 2024, with the migration process commencing in December 2024. However, 22 months later, workers say the process has stalled, leaving many without proper placement, corresponding salaries, or due promotions.

“Twenty-two months since the approval of the Scheme of Service, and despite the completion of the process and submission of reports, follow-ups by both the Union and Management, the Ministry of Finance is yet to grant approval for payment of staff,” portions of the letter stated.

The union argues that the delay has created frustration among workers and undermined morale within the Authority. It warned that the situation is beginning to threaten what it described as a “relatively peaceful industrial atmosphere.”

Despite several engagements with management and other stakeholders, the PSWU says efforts to secure the necessary approvals have not yielded results. While acknowledging assurances from NIA management that discussions are ongoing, the union insists patience among its members has run out.

“By a copy of this letter, and without further recourse, we will accordingly proceed on the planned industrial action if we do not receive the necessary approvals for implementation of the migration reports for staff of the NIA by 13th May 2026,” the statement added.

If carried out, the strike is expected to disrupt operations at the NIA, the state agency responsible for issuing Ghana Cards and managing the national identification system—a critical service for banking, telecommunications, and access to public services.

As the deadline approaches, attention now turns to the Ministry of Finance and other relevant authorities to determine whether last-minute interventions can avert the looming industrial action.