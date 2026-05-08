Boakye Agyarko ends Ashanti Regional Tour with a strong message of reconciliation

Aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Agyarko, has intensified his campaign for the party’s top executive position with a strong call for unity, forgiveness, and reconciliation within the party ahead of the 2028 general elections.

During a series of meetings held on May 7, 2026, with constituency executives across the Ashanti Region, Hon. Agyarko stressed that the NPP could only reclaim power in 2028 if members closed ranks and worked together as one united family.

The meetings involved executives from Offinso North and South, Afigya Kwabre North and South, Suame, Tafo Pankrono, Manhyia North and South, Asawase, Oforikrom, Ahafo Ano North, South-East and South-West, Atwima Nwabiagya North and South, Atwima Kwanwoma, Atwima Mponua, Bantama, Kwadaso, Subin, Nhyiaeso, and Asokwa constituencies.

According to Hon. Agyarko, the strength of the NPP has always been rooted in unity, mutual respect, inclusiveness, and loyalty to the party’s ideals. He warned that divisions, neglect, and internal bitterness could weaken the party’s chances in the next electoral cycle.

He assured party executives that under his leadership as National Chairman, the NPP would adopt an open-door policy aimed at healing wounds, restoring trust, and reconnecting with aggrieved members across the country.

“Anybody who has been treated unfairly by the NPP, anybody who feels disappointed, marginalized or hurt, should use me as a bridge to come back home,” Hon. Agyarko stated.

The former Energy Minister further pledged to strengthen party structures at all levels, improve the welfare of party members, and deepen grassroots mobilization to reposition the NPP for victory in 2028.

He also reaffirmed his readiness to work closely with Mahamudu Bawumia in promoting policies and programmes that would energize and empower the party’s grassroots base.

Hon. Agyarko expressed profound appreciation to the constituency executives for what he described as the overwhelming reception and growing endorsement of his vision for a more united and formidable NPP.

Accompanying him on the tour was Campaign Manager, Henry Quartey, together with a strong delegation of campaign team members and party loyalists.