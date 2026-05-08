Official Invitation to the One-Week Observation of the Late Nana Akuoko Sarpong, First Chief Vandal

The family of the late Nana Akuoko Sarpong, in accordance with cherished tradition and custom, has formally invited the Old Vandals Association (OVA) and the Management of Commonwealth Hall to the one-week (40-day) observation of the legendary “Showcross,” the First Chief Vandal.

Distinguished Delegation Pays Courtesy Visit

A high-powered delegation from Agogo recently paid a courtesy call on the leadership of the Old Vandals Association and the Management of Commonwealth Hall to officially announce the observance and perform the requisite customary rites.

The delegation was led by Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong, Dompiahene of the Agogo Asante Akyem Traditional Area and Chairman of the Funeral Planning Committee. He was accompanied by Afua Adoma Sarpong Barfie, second daughter of Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong, and Nana Osei Bonsu, both members of the Funeral Planning Committee.

The meeting was honored by the presence of His Royal Majesty Nana Osompa Nyamekye II Omanhene of Gomoa Otapirow and nsafuoahene of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council, himself a proud Old Vandal.

Also in attendance were Prof. Harry Akussah, former Hall Master and member of the Council of Elders, as well as Prof. Simpson, Acting Hall Master of Commonwealth Hall, together with members of the Hall’s management team.

Honouring an Extraordinary Legacy

As tradition demands, the delegation officially announced that the 40-day observation will take place on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at Asante Akyem Agogo.

The late Nana Akuoko Sarpong, affectionately known as “Showcross,” remained a towering figure within the Commonwealth Hall fraternity throughout his lifetime. Until his passing, he served diligently as a member of the Council of Elders and was widely respected for his unwavering commitment to the growth and advancement of Commonwealth Hall.

His remarkable contributions included championing the acquisition of a dedicated bus for the Hall, supporting beautification initiatives within Commonwealth Hall, assisting Vandals with national service placements and employment opportunities at strategic institutions, among many other impactful interventions.

His dedication was once again demonstrated during the sod-cutting ceremony for the Commonwealth Hall Annex Project, where he passionately rallied alumni support toward addressing accommodation challenges facing students of the University of Ghana.

“Vandals will always stand behind the family. We will be present in our numbers to honour a man who was truly dedicated to the cause of Commonwealth Hall.”

— Mr. Isaac Nketiah Sarpong, President, Old Vandals Association

A Celebration of Heritage, Brotherhood, and Tradition

The engagement concluded with the pouring of libation, symbolizing reverence for the ancestors and honouring the legendary personalities whose sacrifices and leadership have shaped the proud legacy of Commonwealth Hall.

In a profound display of Vandal tradition and symbolism, Hermes, the Messenger of Bacchus, was clothed in red to formally convey the message across the Vandal fraternity, a significant cultural gesture reflecting mourning, unity, honour and the enduring spirit of brotherhood within Commonwealth Hall.

As a further mark of respect and mourning for the late Nana Akuoko Sarpong, all Vandal flags are to fly at half-mast in honour of the First Chief Vandal and his immense contributions to Commonwealth Hall and the wider Vandal fraternity.

The ceremony served as a powerful reflection of African heritage, Vandal unity and the unbreakable bond between Commonwealth Hall and its distinguished sons.

The Old Vandals Association is therefore urging all alumni and members of the Vandal fraternity to join in paying their final respects to the First Chief Vandal as the community celebrates a life defined by leadership, service, culture, and an unwavering Vandal spirit.