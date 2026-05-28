DDEP Bonds Lead Ghana Fixed Income Market Thursday

Ghana’s fixed income market recorded total trading volume of GH¢288.12 million across 133 transactions on Thursday, May 28, 2026, with Sell/Buy Back trades and Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) bonds accounting for the bulk of activity on the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM).

Sell/Buy Back trades on Government of Ghana (GOG) Notes and Bonds led all categories by volume, reaching GH¢168.44 million across just seven transactions. The largest single Sell/Buy Back trade involved the GOG 2032 bond carrying a coupon of 9.10%, which traded at a yield of 13.72% and a closing price of 82.03, reflecting the significant discount at which longer-dated government paper continues to change hands.

DDEP bonds recorded GH¢95.19 million in volume across four trades. The most active DDEP instrument was a February 2027 bond with an original coupon of 8.35%, which traded at a yield of 10.50% and a closing price of 98.50.

Treasury Bills were the most active segment by number of transactions, recording 120 trades worth GH¢24.44 million. The highest-volume Treasury Bill was an October 2026 instrument trading at a yield of 6.17% and a price of 97.62.

Corporate bonds remained subdued, with only two trades totalling GH¢53,000. The single largest corporate bond transaction involved a CMB instrument maturing in August 2027 with an original coupon of 13.00%, closing at a price of 98.27.

No new GOG Notes and Bonds or old GOG Notes and Bonds changed hands during the session.