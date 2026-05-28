Telecel Ghana Staff Fund Digital Lab for Achiase Students

Employees of Telecel Ghana have commissioned a renovated 30-seater Information Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory at the Islamic Basic School in Akim Achiase, providing computers, furniture and a year of free internet access to students who previously had no hands-on digital learning facilities.

The project, named “Bridging Digital Divide,” was funded entirely through voluntary staff donations from Telecel Ghana’s Consumer and Enterprise Business units, with seed funding provided by the Telecel Ghana Foundation. The initiative falls under the company’s Employee Volunteering Programme, known internally as Red Hearts, which channels staff crowdfunding into social interventions in underserved communities.

Headteacher Mr. Emmanuel Larbi Nyarko said at the commissioning ceremony: “This is a dream come true for our students.”

The ceremony brought together the Akim Achiase District Chief Executive Hon. Samuel Owusu Brako, officials from the education directorate, religious and traditional leaders, teachers and community members. As dignitaries moved through the facility after the official ribbon-cutting, pupils crowded around the new computers, testing keyboards and exploring the internet for the first time.

Project lead and Propositions and Segments Manager at Telecel Ghana, Carlos Asare-Okoh, said the district was deliberately selected to address the widening digital divide and equip students with practical technological skills that classroom theory alone could not deliver.

Head of Foundation, Sustainability and External Communications at Telecel Ghana, Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, described the lab as part of the company’s commitment to using technology as a tool for social inclusion. She called on the community to maintain the facility so it could serve students for years ahead.

DCE Hon. Brako praised the employee-funded model, saying every child in the district deserves to be connected to the world rather than isolated from it. Among the students touring the new lab was Hafisatu, a Basic Seven pupil, who said the computers would help her pursue her ambition to work in aviation.

The ceremony also featured poetry recitals and cultural performances by students celebrating education and technology.