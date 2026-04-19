Davido Takes Afrobeats to Coachella for Second Weekend

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido performed at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 18, in Indio, California, completing his second and final weekend at one of the world’s most prestigious music events, accompanied by his wife Chioma.

Davido made his Coachella debut on April 11, delivering a high-energy 45-minute set on the Gobi Stage packed with 16 tracks, opening with early career hits like “Skelewu” and “If” before moving through crowd favourites including “Fire”, “Fall”, and “Gobe.” He also brought out fellow Nigerian star Adekunle Gold for their collaborative hit “HIGH”, one of the night’s most celebrated moments.

Performing as the only Afrobeats act on the 2026 lineup, Davido was backed by a live band and dancers and turned the Gobi Stage tent into what attendees described as “Lagos in the desert,” with thousands singing lyrics back in Yoruba, pidgin and English.

After the first weekend, Davido took to Instagram to reflect on the experience, writing: “OBOchella week 1. We brought culture to the forefront. Thank you for rocking with us. See you next week at Week 2.”

For the second weekend, Davido was scheduled on the Gobi Stage from 7:50 to 8:35 PM on Saturday, April 18, as part of a lineup that also featured headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G.

Davido is the only Nigerian artist on the 2026 Coachella bill, following in the footsteps of Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tems and other African acts who have graced the festival in previous years. His appearance comes during a milestone year that also includes his first curated festival, Davido and Friends, scheduled for London’s Crystal Palace Bowl in August 2026.