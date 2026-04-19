Gbande: NDC the Only Party to Jail Its Own Appointees

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy General Secretary Mustapha Gbande has claimed that the NDC stands apart from all other political parties in Ghana for having had its own government appointees prosecuted and jailed for corruption, describing it as evidence of the party’s intolerance for dishonesty.

“Research has proven that the NDC is the only political party which has had its government appointees prosecuted and jailed. Why? Because we are not good at stealing,” Gbande said at an event organised by Legal Green, the lawyers’ wing of the NDC.

Gbande used the occasion to reflect on the NDC’s transformation as a political organisation, acknowledging that the party was historically associated with the “Veranda Boys” label and perceived as lacking in intellectual depth. He said the party has since invested in building its human capital and was able to mobilise lawyers for nationwide electoral duty during the 2024 elections.

The comments come against a backdrop of growing discontent among sections of the NDC’s grassroots, with some supporters expressing frustration that party promises made during the 2024 campaign have not materialised into tangible benefits for those who worked to bring the party to power.

Gbande has previously warned that the party would not shield any government appointee found to have engaged in corruption, saying openly: “Anybody who thinks that we have worked hard for you to come and steal, we ourselves will expose you.”