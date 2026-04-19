Police Arrested Fake JAMB Coordinator in Anambra

Police in Anambra State, Nigeria, have arrested a man for allegedly impersonating a Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) coordinator and unlawfully collecting examination materials from candidates sitting the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The suspect, identified as Eric Nwombu, was apprehended on April 14, 2026, in Atani by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police’s Safe School Initiative. Items recovered from him include eight JAMB examination slips and an exercise book containing names and examination numbers of students, which he could not properly account for.

The arrest followed a report that the suspect had been collecting 2026 JAMB examination slips from students who had visited a cyber café in Atani to check their examination centres. When questioned, Nwombu allegedly claimed to be a JAMB 2026 coordinator in Atani. However, the explanation failed to convince the cyber café staff, who promptly alerted police operatives in the area. On sighting the operatives, the suspect attempted to flee but was swiftly apprehended.

State police spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed the arrest in a statement on Saturday, April 18, adding that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Awka for further investigation.

Anambra Commissioner of Police Ikioye Orutugu reaffirmed the command’s commitment to safeguarding the integrity of public examinations and urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the police.

The arrest comes amid a broader crackdown on UTME-related fraud across Nigeria, as the 2026 examination, which began on April 16, continues at accredited centres nationwide until April 22.