Data Expert Defends Smart Port Note System

A trade data expert has publicly supported Ghana’s Smart Port Note (SPN) amid opposition from business groups, arguing the cargo tracking system aligns with global trade standards.

David O.G. Abbots, describing himself as a trade data and supply chain systems specialist, issued a detailed statement commending Ghana’s decision to strengthen cargo data collection through modern port information systems. His defense comes days after a coalition of traders demanded immediate suspension of the mandatory scheme scheduled for February 1, 2026.

Abbots framed advance cargo information regimes as settled components of modern global trade architecture rather than policy experiments. He argued these systems exist across continents to ensure early visibility of cargo data before shipment or arrival.

The data expert cited five core reasons why advance cargo regimes operate globally. Risk is better managed before cargo moves rather than after arrival, he stated. Incomplete or late data increases delays, disputes and costs at ports. False declaration and under invoicing thrive in low visibility systems, while port congestion represents a data problem before becoming an infrastructure problem. Predictable data benefits compliant traders most, according to Abbots.

He positioned advance cargo information as baseline trade infrastructure supported by major international frameworks. The World Trade Organization (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement recognizes advance information and risk management as tools for transparency and efficiency. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development supports secure, predictable and data driven trade logistics systems. The World Customs Organization SAFE Framework of Standards promotes Advance Cargo Information to secure and facilitate global trade.

Abbots provided comparative evidence from major trading jurisdictions. The United States operates Automated Manifest System and Importer Security Filing known as “10+2” rules. The European Union runs Import Control System and Entry Summary Declaration requirements. Switzerland, Singapore, South Korea, United Arab Emirates and Angola all maintain advance cargo and manifest submission systems aligned with WCO standards.

From a data standpoint, no serious economy operates without advance cargo visibility, Abbots stated in his assessment.

The expert challenged trader concerns about costs. Based on available implementation details, the Smart Port Note does not impose a cost on importers, he claimed. There is no charge during the pilot phase and no charge after the pilot phase. From a systems view, SPN functions as a data collection and validation layer rather than a tax instrument or customs levy.

Regarding stakeholder engagement, Abbots noted engagement has been routed through the Ghana Shippers’ Authority alongside relevant government institutions responsible for trade, ports and security. This approach mirrors how similar systems are rolled out globally through pilot programs, refinement and scaling.

The Coalition of Concerned Exporters, Importers and Traders had on December 29 rejected the planned rollout. The coalition warned the policy would impose unnecessary costs and bureaucratic burdens, defeating the government’s trade facilitation agenda. Coalition convener Michael Obiri Adjei argued the initiative appears primarily designed to generate revenue for service provider Inter Ocean Maritime and Logistics Institute rather than protect traders.

The traders questioned whether Ghana Shippers’ Authority has legal authority to introduce a pre shipment notification system. They argued inspection and compliance functions fall under Ghana Revenue Authority’s destination inspection framework.

The coalition also pointed to Ghana’s existing Integrated Customs Management System, which already provides cargo data, inventory history and risk profiling. ICUMS was introduced in June 2020 and processes documents and payments through a single window.

Abbots maintained his technical perspective throughout his statement. Countries that align their ports with global data standards do not lose competitiveness but gain it, he concluded. Trade today runs on data visibility rather than guesswork.

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority Act 2024 transformed GSA from an advocacy body into a regulatory authority, empowering it to approve or reject charges proposed by shipping service providers before they take effect.