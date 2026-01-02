Scanty Explores Makes History at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2025

Scanty Explores has reached a major milestone, emerging as one of the biggest winners at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2025, taking home two prestigious awards after an impressive four nominations.

The YouTube-based travel and exploration brand won:

YouTube Channel of the Year

Travel Creator of the Year

This remarkable achievement highlights the growing impact of Scanty Explores in telling authentic African stories, spotlighting hidden destinations, and documenting real-life experiences across Ghana and beyond.

From Nominations to Victory

Scanty Explores entered the awards night with four nominations, a clear recognition of the consistency, creativity, and influence the brand has built over time. Securing two major wins not only validates the hard work behind the scenes but also cements Scanty Explores as a leading force in Ghana’s digital travel and documentary space.

The Team Behind Scanty Explores

At the heart of Scanty Explores is a dedicated team whose shared vision has driven the platform’s success:

Redeemer Apoh, popularly known as Eii Scanty – Creator

Moro-Abdul Latif – Core team member and contributor

Albert Essel – Core team member and contributor

Together, the team has built a channel known for authenticity, storytelling, and meaningful engagement with communities often overlooked.

A Win for Storytelling and Exploration

These awards are more than trophies—they represent the power of grassroots storytelling and the importance of showcasing culture, people, and places through a genuine lens. Scanty Explores’ wins reflect a growing appreciation for content that educates, inspires, and connects audiences to real experiences.

Looking Ahead

With this recognition, Scanty Explores is poised for even greater impact. As the journey continues, the team remains committed to exploring untold stories, traveling deeper into communities, and raising the standard for African travel and documentary content on YouTube.

Congratulations to Scanty Explores on this well-deserved achievement.