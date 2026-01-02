Tommy Lee Jones Daughter Found Dead at San Francisco Hotel

Victoria Jones, daughter of Academy Award winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead at a California hotel early on New Year’s Day, multiple media outlets reported. She was 34.

Emergency responders arrived at the Fairmont San Francisco hotel at approximately 2:52 a.m. on Thursday following a report of a medical emergency, according to the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD). Paramedics pronounced a woman dead upon arrival at the scene. The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) confirmed officers responded to the hotel around 3:14 a.m. regarding a report of a deceased person.

TMZ cited law enforcement sources in identifying the deceased woman as Victoria Jones. NBC Bay Area also reported a police source indicated the woman was believed to be Jones. Authorities have not formally confirmed her identity pending notification by the Medical Examiner’s office.

The Daily Mail reported an unnamed hotel guest discovered Jones lying unresponsive on the 14th floor and alerted staff members, believing she might be intoxicated. Hotel staffers reportedly attempted CPR before calling emergency services. It remains unclear whether Jones was a registered guest at the Fairmont hotel, according to the report.

Police told media outlets they do not suspect foul play in the death. One source told the Daily Mail that authorities found no signs of foul play on the body and no indications of drug use or self harm at the scene. The Medical Examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Victoria was the second child of Tommy Lee Jones and his first wife, photographer Kimberlea Cloughley. The couple married in 1981 and divorced in 1996. She has an older brother, Austin, who is 43.

She followed her father into acting as a child, making her screen debut in the 2002 science fiction comedy Men in Black II alongside her father and Will Smith. Victoria also appeared in the 2003 television series One Tree Hill. In 2005, she had roles in The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, which her father both directed and starred in, and the independent film Sorry, Haters.

Tommy Lee Jones praised his daughter’s abilities during promotion for The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada. He told interviewers she was a good actress with a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) card who spoke impeccable Spanish. Jones revealed he had instructed Victoria’s nurse to speak to her in Spanish from infancy.

The actor also recounted an incident during filming when teenage Victoria balked at the early morning call times required on set. She refused to get out of bed one morning despite a 5 a.m. call time, prompting her father to fire her from the production. Production staff then woke her and rushed her to set without informing Jones, according to his account to The New Yorker.

Victoria and her father frequently appeared together at public events, including the 2018 Tokyo International Film Festival where Tommy Lee Jones served on the jury. They also attended the premiere of Stuart Little 2 in London in July 2002.

Court records obtained by media outlets show a woman identified as Victoria Jones was arrested three times in 2025 on misdemeanor charges. In April, she was arrested in Napa County on charges of obstructing a peace officer, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a narcotic controlled substance. She was arrested again in May in Santa Cruz County. In June, authorities in Napa County arrested her on domestic battery and domestic violence charges involving elder abuse. She posted bail following the June arrest.

Victoria Jones pleaded not guilty in both Napa County cases, according to court records. The outcomes of those cases remain unclear.

Tommy Lee Jones, 79, won an Academy Award and Golden Globe for his supporting role as United States Marshal Samuel Gerard in the 1993 thriller The Fugitive. His other notable films include JFK, Natural Born Killers, No Country for Old Men, Lincoln and In the Valley of Elah. He has been married to photographer Dawn Laurel Jones since 2001.

The SFPD has asked anyone with information related to the case to contact the department at 415 575 4444 or text a tip to TIP411 beginning the message with SFPD.