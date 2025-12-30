Data Expert Defends Smart Port Note Against Trader Criticisms

A data analyst has pushed back against widespread criticism of Ghana’s Smart Port Note system, arguing that claims the initiative duplicates existing customs infrastructure fundamentally misunderstand how pre-shipment intelligence differs from post-arrival clearance processes.

David O.G. Abbots, who identifies himself as a data expert, issued a detailed defense of the Smart Port Note (SPN) following vocal opposition from a coalition of traders who last week called for immediate suspension of the mandatory scheme scheduled to begin February 1, 2026. The coalition had warned the policy would increase costs and create unnecessary bureaucratic layers at Ghana’s ports.

Abbots challenged the central argument that SPN duplicates the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), insisting the two systems operate at entirely different stages of the supply chain. “ICUMS is a customs clearance system that operates after cargo arrives in Ghana. SPN is an advance cargo information and trade intelligence system or tool that operates before cargo is shipped, at the port of origin,” he stated in a social media post. “They serve different purposes at different stages of the trade chain.”

The data analyst emphasized that SPN is not a tax, does not function as a customs system, does not collect duties or revenue, and does not replace ICUMS. During the pilot phase, he noted, importers pay nothing. Abbots argued that modern ports worldwide rely on pre-shipment data to improve risk profiling, planning, and transparency, suggesting Ghana cannot depend solely on post-arrival controls.

He invoked the Ghana Shippers’ Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1122), which mandates the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) to protect shippers, regulate shipping practices, and improve trade efficiency, as legal basis for implementing the system. Abbots maintained that SPN does not compete with government artificial intelligence or customs systems but rather feeds structured data into them, arguing that without advanced data, digital and artificial intelligence tools cannot function effectively.

The defense comes amid fierce resistance from the Coalition of Concerned Exporters, Importers and Traders, which on December 29 rejected the GSA’s planned rollout. The coalition argued the policy lacks justification, was developed without adequate stakeholder consultation, and appears designed primarily to generate revenue for the service provider, Inter-Ocean Maritime and Logistics Institute (IOMLI), rather than protect traders from avoidable costs.

The coalition questioned whether GSA has legal authority to introduce a pre-shipment notification system, arguing that inspection and compliance functions fall under the Ghana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) destination inspection framework. The group warned the initiative could conflict with broader government digitalization plans, including deployment of artificial intelligence tools within customs operations to curb revenue leakages.

Abbots countered that the pilot phase exists specifically to test, refine, and improve the system, and that stakeholder engagement remains open. He framed SPN as a trade facilitation tool rather than a revenue scheme, concluding that Ghana’s trade future requires advanced intelligence rather than assumptions.

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1122), transformed GSA from an advocacy body into a regulatory authority, empowering it to approve or reject charges proposed by shipping service providers before they take effect. The coalition has called for full reassessment of the SPN initiative, reminding GSA that its mandate is to protect Ghanaian traders from exploitative practices by shipping service providers, not introduce them.