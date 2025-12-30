Dafeamekpor chairs Kenpong Travel 2026 World Cup Travels management team

Lawyer and Member of Parliament for South Dayi in the Volta Region, Rockson-Nelson Etse Dafeamekpor, has been appointed Chairman of the Kenpong Travel and Tours’ 2026 FIFA World Cup Travels Management Team.

Speaking on his long-standing association with the Kenpong Group and bearing testimony to the company’s reputation as a most trusted partner for international sports travel, Mr Dafeamekpor recalled that his professional journey with the organisation dates back more than two decades.

He served as Administrative Manager of the company between 2002 and 2004 before enrolling in law school in 2005.

After qualifying as a lawyer in 2009, he returned to Kenpong Travel and Tours in a consulting role, where he assisted in setting up the company into its current form.

Since then, Kenpong Travel and Tours has successfully managed travel arrangements for nearly all of Ghana’s international tournament appearances, earning a reputation for efficiency, reliability, and flawless execution.

Mr Dafeamekpor said his appointment as Chairman of the 2026 World Cup Travels Management Team is built on this history of trust and proven delivery.

“Kenpong Travel and Tours has, over the years, handled Ghana’s international tournament travels without blemish. For the 2026 World Cup, we are raising the bar even higher,” he said.

According to him, the company’s 2026 World Cup travel package goes beyond logistics to deliver a truly memorable experience for fans.

“As Chairman of the Kenpong Travels’ 2026 World Cup Travels Management Team, we are not only promising a hassle-free journey, but a World Cup travel experience of a lifetime,” he stated.

With matches to be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, he said Kenpong Travel and Tours will offer comprehensive travel solutions that combine comfort, convenience, and unforgettable moments for Ghanaian football fans.

The company has unveiled a simple but powerful slogan for the tournament: “Book with Kenpong & Travel with Kenpong.”

Mr Dafeamekpor said preparations are already underway to ensure that supporters who choose Kenpong Travel and Tours for the 2026 FIFA World Cup enjoy seamless travel arrangements and a world-class experience worthy of the global showpiece