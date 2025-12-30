Police Officer Killed in Gunmen Attack on Karimenga Highway

A Police officer has been shot dead by unidentified gunmen in a late-night attack at Karimenga on the Bolgatanga to Tamale highway, leaving two other officers injured and prompting a security withdrawal from the route.

The attack occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 28, 2025, when gunmen ambushed a bus traveling along the highway. Police personnel responded to a distress call and initially foiled the assault, according to Police sources. However, the attackers fled into nearby bush areas before returning to launch a second attack specifically targeting the Karimenga Police checkpoint.

During the second assault, a Police officer seated at the checkpoint was shot in the head from behind and killed instantly. Two other officers who returned fire during the confrontation were shot and sustained leg injuries. The injured officers are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed medical facility. The identity of the deceased officer has not been released pending notification of family members.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear. Police sources have not indicated whether the incident was a targeted assault on law enforcement or connected to criminal activity along the highway corridor. The Bolgatanga to Tamale highway serves as a major transportation route in Ghana’s northern region, connecting the Upper East and Northern regions.

Following the deadly encounter, Police authorities have withdrawn all personnel from the highway as investigations proceed. The withdrawal suggests security concerns about continued exposure of officers along the route pending assessment of the threat environment. No arrests have been announced, and the gunmen remain at large.

The attack represents a significant security incident in the region and raises questions about law enforcement safety and highway security protocols. Authorities have not disclosed whether additional security measures will be implemented or when Police presence might be restored along the affected highway section.