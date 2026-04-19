Gene-Modified Males Could Collapse Malaria Mosquito Populations

Scientists at Imperial College London have demonstrated in laboratory conditions that releasing genetically modified male mosquitoes can cause entire populations of the primary malaria vector in Africa to collapse, in a development being watched closely as the world marks World Malaria Day on April 25.

The research, led by Target Malaria, a non-profit consortium based at Imperial College and the University of Oxford, uses gene drive technology to alter how genetic traits are inherited across mosquito generations. Under conventional biology, a genetic change passes to roughly half of an organism’s offspring. Gene drive raises that proportion to close to 100 percent, meaning a modification spreads far more rapidly through a wild population.

Dr. Federica Bernardini, Research Associate in the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London, explains how the approach works in practice. Modified males are released to mate with wild females. The females that carry the modification lose the ability to produce eggs. As the trait spreads through successive generations, fewer females can reproduce, and the population falls.

“As generations pass, the frequency of the modification increases while the number of eggs laid by females drops until they cannot produce eggs at all,” Dr. Bernardini says. “The population collapses in the cage.”

Target Malaria researchers demonstrated in a study published in Nature Communications that this CRISPR-based gene drive system, which spreads a modification targeting the doublesex gene and renders females sterile, was able to control mosquito populations over the course of a year in large laboratory cages designed to mimic natural environments.

In December 2025, the same research programme published further results in Nature Biotechnology. Scientists generated a sex-distorter gene drive that caused male offspring to largely exceed female offspring. Because the sex distorter was coupled with a gene drive targeting the doublesex gene, the modification spread rapidly through the population without generating resistance, and caged populations of Anopheles gambiae were eliminated.

The species being targeted are specific. The research focuses on Anopheles gambiae, Anopheles coluzzii, Anopheles arabiensis, and Anopheles funestus, the four mosquito species responsible for the overwhelming majority of malaria transmission across Africa. Dr. Bernardini notes that environmental studies suggest these mosquitoes are not keystone species in food chains, and that other species may fill similar ecological roles without transmitting malaria.

No field release has taken place. All trials so far have been conducted in contained laboratory settings. Regulatory approvals will be required before any release is considered. In August 2025, the government of Burkina Faso suspended the Target Malaria project in that country, a reminder that scientific progress in this area must move alongside regulatory and community acceptance. In a separate but related programme, researchers from Imperial College London and the Ifakara Health Institute in Tanzania developed the first transgenic mosquitoes on African soil, demonstrating that genetically modified mosquitoes can prevent transmission from malaria parasites circulating in endemic settings.

In Ghana, Target Malaria is conducting environmental and entomological studies and engaging policymakers and communities ahead of any potential future application of the technology.

The research team emphasises that gene drive is designed as a complement to existing tools, not a replacement. Insecticide-treated bed nets, indoor spraying, larval source management, vaccines, and drug treatments remain the backbone of malaria control. Scientists at Imperial College London have also developed portable diagnostic devices including Dragonfly and Lacewing, designed to detect infections such as malaria rapidly from a small blood sample.

Malaria remains one of the deadliest infectious diseases on earth. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 95 percent of global malaria deaths occur in Africa, and an estimated 610,000 people died from the disease in 2024, most of them children under five.

This report is part of the UK-Ghana ST&I Media Training Programme. The writer, Afia Agyapomaa Ofosu, is a science journalist.