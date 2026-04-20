Cybersecurity Expert Slams Government Over SHS Feeding Failure

Cybersecurity expert Dr Richard Apau has publicly criticised the government for failing to release funds for perishable food items at senior high schools, describing the situation as an indictment of the nation’s governance priorities.

Negotiations between the Ministry of Education and key implementing agencies collapsed on Friday, April 17, 2026, after a stakeholder meeting summoned by Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu ended in a stalemate, leaving the procurement of perishable food items such as vegetables, meat, and eggs unresolved due to funding delays.

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has warned that Senior High Schools (SHS) may be compelled to close down if the government does not provide immediate financial support for the continuous feeding of students under the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme, with any shutdown threatening to disrupt the school calendar and preparations for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Dr Apau took to social media to express his frustration, drawing attention to the scale of the problem relative to the country’s resources. “CHASS threatens to close down SHSs over the government’s failure to release funds to purchase perishable food items. Common 1.2 million High Students we can’t feed. Eeeiii, what exactly are we doing right in this country?” he posted.

There are increasing concerns over the sustainability of the Free SHS feeding component, which supports more than 1.2 million students nationwide. Headteachers have reportedly resorted to using personal funds and relying on credit from local suppliers to ensure students continue to receive meals.

CHASS, which formally petitioned the Ministry over the feeding difficulties, has warned that schools may have no choice but to suspend academic activities if funds are not released urgently. The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) was designated as the primary financing vehicle for Free SHS under the 2025 budget, with GH¢4.2 billion allocated for the programme in 2026.

Stakeholders are expected to reconvene in the coming days as efforts continue to find a sustainable and coordinated solution to the challenges confronting the Free SHS feeding system.