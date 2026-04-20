OpenAI’s Acquisition Spree Points to Monetisation and Reputation Battle

OpenAI has made two acquisitions within the space of two weeks, snapping up a personal finance startup and a media company in moves that analysts say reflect deeper structural pressures facing the world’s most valuable artificial intelligence (AI) company.

OpenAI acquired personal finance startup Hiro Finance on April 13, 2026, with founder Ethan Bloch announcing the deal and OpenAI confirming it to TechCrunch. The startup’s entire team is joining OpenAI, while Hiro’s platform ceased operations on April 20 and will delete all user data from its servers by May 13. Bloch described the deal as an opportunity to expand Hiro’s vision of creating an “AI personal chief financial officer,” noting that personalised financial guidance has historically been too expensive or too generic for most people.

The Hiro deal came shortly after OpenAI acquired the Technology Business Programming Network (TBPN), a daily live tech talk show, in what represents the AI giant’s first acquisition of a media company. TBPN will sit within OpenAI’s strategy organisation, reporting to the company’s chief political operative Chris Lehane, with the stated aim of accelerating global conversations around AI and supporting independent media.

On a recent episode of TechCrunch’s Equity podcast, hosts and analysts examined what the two deals reveal about OpenAI’s trajectory. The consensus view was that the acquisitions point to efforts to solve deeper structural issues around product relevance and public perception, rather than mere expansion.

Building Stickier Products

The Hiro deal followed OpenAI’s completion of a record-breaking $122 billion funding round in March 2026, which valued the company at $852 billion. Despite the valuation, OpenAI has faced pressure from investors to prove its long-term profitability beyond application programming interface (API) tokens.

By integrating AI into domains such as personal finance, OpenAI appears to be pursuing services that users are more likely to pay for consistently, rather than relying solely on conversational AI tools that still face questions over sustainable monetisation. Industry analysts noted that the Hiro acquisition is less about OpenAI entering banking directly and more about which industry will ultimately own financial advice and customer engagement.

Controlling the Narrative

The TBPN acquisition carries its own set of implications. OpenAI’s foray into media came just weeks after executives told staff to cut back on non-core activities and focus on AI offerings for businesses, suggesting that shaping public narrative has become a strategic priority alongside product development.

OpenAI’s head of applications Fidji Simo stated that TBPN will maintain editorial independence, with the team retaining the right to choose guests and make their own editorial decisions, describing this as foundational to the show’s credibility. Critics, however, have noted the tension inherent in a company valued at over $850 billion owning a media outlet that regularly covers that same company and its competitors.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman acknowledged the optics, saying he does not expect the show to go easier on OpenAI and accepted that he would likely give it occasion to criticise him with what he termed “occasional stupid decisions.”

The twin acquisitions mark a notable inflection point for a company that built its reputation on foundational AI research and is now navigating the transition to a diversified, multi-product business ahead of an expected initial public offering (IPO).