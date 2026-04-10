CPAC Wins Top Psychotherapy Award at Greater Accra Merit Honours

Counselor Prince and Associates Consult (CPAC), one of Ghana’s leading clinical mental health facilities, was on Thursday, April 9, 2026, honoured as the “Most Outstanding in Psychotherapy and Psychological Counselling” at the 2nd Edition of the Greater Accra Business Merit Awards, held at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The awards, organised by the Business Executive Group to recognise excellence and impact across Ghana’s business landscape, drew high-level dignitaries including the Deputy High Commissioner of the Republic of Zambia to Ghana, H.E. Albert Mateyo Chifita, alongside business leaders, policymakers and professionals from across sectors.

CPAC was represented at the ceremony by a delegation led by its Founder and Executive Director, Rev. Counselor Prince Offei, accompanied by CPAC Administrator Counselor Anuoluwapo Blessing Offei, a licensed counsellor and certified professional caregiver trainer, and Mr. Gabriel Acolatsey, CPAC’s clinical health psychologist and social worker.

Receiving the award, Counselor Prince Offei said the recognition belongs equally to those who sought help and the team that serves them. “This award affirms the quiet work done daily in consulting rooms across Ghana and internationally,” he said. “We share it with every client who chose healing, and with the CPAC team that walks with them.”

The honour adds to a string of recent accolades for the Oyarifa-Teiman-based facility. CPAC received the 2025 Greater Accra Premium Benchmark in Counselling Services Award and holds accreditation from the Ghana Psychology Council (GPC). Counselor Prince Offei was inducted into the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame in August 2025 and has since expanded his professional portfolio with a certification in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and court-connected arbitration.

Founded with a mission to make a difference through professional psychotherapy, counselling and training, CPAC offers a broad range of services covering clinical health disorders, trauma, depression, anxiety, addiction, domestic abuse, grief and child learning challenges. The centre also trains and places professional counsellors for licensing in Ghana through the CPAC Counsellor Training Institute, and extends its services online to clients in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Switzerland, Belgium and several African countries.