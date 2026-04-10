MTN Ghana Positions Itself at the Centre of Africa’s AI Future



MTN Ghana’s Chief Digital Officer, Ibrahim Misto, has outlined the company’s strategic vision to lead Africa’s transition into an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven economy, positioning the telecom giant as a key enabler of the continent’s digital future.

Speaking at the Rethink Africa Intelligence Conference 2026 during a panel discussion on “From Compute to Capital: Building, Adopting, and Financing Africa’s AI Economy for Sovereignty and Growth,” Misto highlighted MTN Ghana’s growing role beyond connectivity into AI infrastructure, digital platforms, and ecosystem development.

He said MTN Ghana is evolving from a traditional telecom operator into a technology-driven platform company, leveraging its extensive network, data capabilities, and partnerships to power innovation across industries.

“Telecoms have always connected people. Now, we are connecting individuals and businesses to AI infrastructure,” he stated, emphasizing MTN’s leadership in this transition.

According to Misto, MTN Ghana’s strategy is anchored on expanding high-speed connectivity, strengthening its fintech ecosystem, and building open digital platforms that enable businesses and developers to innovate at scale.

He noted that the company is already deploying AI-driven solutions and cloud capabilities to support enterprises in building and scaling digital services efficiently.

“Today, we are becoming an intelligent layer on top of data driving better decisions, improving customer experience, and delivering personalized services,” he said.

Misto stressed that trust remains central to MTN Ghana’s operations, particularly as the company deepens its use of data and AI.

“Our business is built on trust. Customers entrust us with their data, and we are committed to ensuring that this data is protected, anonymized, and used responsibly,” he stated.

He explained that MTN Ghana is balancing value creation with strong data protection frameworks, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards while delivering innovative, customer-focused solutions.

On infrastructure, Misto identified AI-enabled platforms and local compute capacity as critical areas where MTN Ghana is actively investing to drive impact.

“I would say all components are important, but AI-enabled platforms and local compute will deliver the greatest value and that is where we are focusing,” he noted.

He pointed to MTN’s API-driven ecosystem as a major innovation, enabling developers, startups, and enterprises to seamlessly integrate services such as payments and digital identity into their solutions.

“This is about creating an open ecosystem where stakeholders can plug in, build, and scale solutions. MTN is positioning itself as the orchestrator of that ecosystem,” he said.

Misto added that through such platforms, MTN Ghana is enabling collaboration between government, private sector players, and innovators, unlocking new economic opportunities across sectors.

He further underscored MTN Ghana’s forward-looking approach to infrastructure development, particularly in energy and data centre investments.

“Reliable and affordable energy is critical to powering AI-driven data centres and delivering intelligent services. At MTN, we recognise this and are aligning with long-term infrastructure planning to support sustainable growth,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of long-term planning, noting that investments in energy and data infrastructure over the next decade will be key to sustaining Africa’s AI ambitions.

“That infrastructure is the backbone of everything we are building, and MTN is committed to playing a leading role in that journey,” he added.

Misto concluded that MTN Ghana is well-positioned to lead Africa’s AI transformation by combining connectivity, data intelligence, and platform innovation to deliver inclusive growth.

The conference brought together policymakers, technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors to explore strategies for building a resilient, sovereign, and globally competitive AI ecosystem across Africa.