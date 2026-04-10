Counselor Prince Offei Offers Families a Sexual Addiction Roadmap

Rev. Counselor Prince Offei, founder of Counselor Prince and Associates Consult (CPAC) and one of Ghana’s most recognised mental health practitioners, published a detailed family guide to sexual addiction recovery in The Spectator on Thursday, April 2, 2026, offering Ghanaian households practical steps to confront compulsive sexual behaviour without destroying the relationships that make recovery possible.

The column, titled “When Desire Overpower: A Family Guide to Sexual Addiction Recovery,” draws directly from intake sessions at CPAC’s Adenta Oyarifa-Teiman facility, where Counselor Offei says he regularly receives mothers stretched to their limits and men consumed by self-blame. Writing against the backdrop of Easter, he uses the holiday’s communal rhythms, family meals, church gatherings, shared routines to illustrate how belonging itself can anchor a person’s recovery.

Central to the piece is a reframing of compulsive sexual behaviour. Counselor Offei describes it not as a moral failure but as an intimacy disorder linked to anxiety, trauma and a dysregulated reward system. He cites research by Grubbs and colleagues published in 2020, which found that faith reduces relapse only when combined with structured accountability, and work by Carnes from the same year showing that guided disclosure raises treatment entry by 38 percent. Shame, he argues, does not protect families, it thickens silence.

The guide walks families through practical language for difficult conversations. Rather than accusatory confrontation, Counselor Offei recommends that a concerned family member write one focused sentence expressing what they observed and what they need, before seeking professional help. He recounts one client from Spintex who drafted a message to his son, calm, direct, and ending with a promise to drive him to an appointment. The son attended.

On the question of containment, Counselor Offei outlines environment-specific approaches. For families in Accra with access to therapy and filtering software, structured digital boundaries and CPAC sessions form the backbone of support. For families in areas with fewer resources, he points to CPAC’s online service, trusted community figures such as nurses or religious leaders, and consistent daily routine. In both cases, he stresses that treatment, connection and clear boundaries work together rather than in isolation.

Betrayed spouses receive specific attention in the column. CPAC formally uses a betrayal-trauma framework for partners of those in recovery, offering immediate clinical support rather than placing the burden of healing solely on the couple’s relationship.

The article lands as CPAC enters a period of widened recognition. The facility holds accreditation from the Ghana Psychology Council (GPC) and received the 2025 Greater Accra Premium Benchmark in Counselling Services Award. Counselor Offei was inducted into the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame in August 2025 and recently added a professional certification in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and court-connected arbitration to his credentials.

Beyond clinical practice, Counselor Offei appears regularly on GTV and Metro TV, hosts two podcasts, and contributes a weekly column to The Spectator. Families seeking support from CPAC can call 0559850604 or 0551428486. WHEN DESIRE OVERPOWERS – A FAMILY GUIDE TO SEXUAL ADDICTION RECOVERY – By Counselor Prince Offei