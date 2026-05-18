WhatsApp Tests New Status Placement in Ghana First

WhatsApp has selected Ghana as one of its test markets for a new feature that moves Status updates to the top of the chats tab, making them more immediately visible to users before the 24-hour content window closes, the company confirmed in a communication to NewsGhana.

The change in placement represents a notable shift from the current design, where Status updates sit in a separate tab that users must navigate to deliberately. The new layout surfaces contact updates directly within the main chat interface, reducing the likelihood that users miss time-sensitive posts from people in their contact list.

“We often hear that people miss statuses from their contacts,” WhatsApp said, describing the pilot as a limited test designed to measure whether greater visibility improves how users engage with Status content.

Ghana was chosen specifically because of the strength of its WhatsApp community and the quality of feedback the platform expects to receive from local users, the company said. The test remains small in scope and is not a full rollout.

Users participating in the test will see a Status tray appear at the top of their chats tab displaying organic updates from their contacts only. WhatsApp confirmed the feature does not surface paid or promotional content. Those who prefer the existing layout can minimise the tray by swiping down, and users retain the ability to hide updates from any individual contact at any time.

The company was explicit that the test does not affect the privacy architecture of the platform. Personal messages, Status posts and calls remain subject to the same privacy protections currently in place.

WhatsApp Status is used by hundreds of millions of people daily globally, making the placement decision consequential for how the feature competes for user attention against rival short-form content formats on other platforms.

For Ghana, the selection as a test market reflects the country’s growing significance as a product feedback environment for major technology platforms operating across Africa.