Yul Edochie Blasts ADC, Tells Men to Leave Disrespectful Partners

Nollywood actor and political commentator Yul Edochie fired off two pointed messages on his X account on Wednesday, April 15, taking aim at Nigeria’s opposition bloc and offering blunt relationship counsel to men across the country.

Edochie, a vocal supporter of President Bola Tinubu, dismissed the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a party of former officeholders who accomplished nothing during their years in power. His remarks came in direct response to a recent opposition-led demonstration targeting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The protest, tagged #OccupyINEC, drew prominent figures including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President David Mark, former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola, former Anambra Governor Peter Obi, former Kano Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, and former senator Dino Melaye, who gathered at Maitama Roundabout in Abuja to challenge INEC’s handling of the party’s internal leadership dispute.

Edochie was unimpressed. He wrote: “I looked at the ADC-led protest and I laughed. All the front men in ADC have been in high positions in Government before but they achieved nothing. Absolutely nothing. They made zero impact in the lives of the citizens. Na them wan fix Nigeria? I stand firmly with President Tinubu.”

In a separate post on the same day, the actor turned his attention to personal relationships, advising men to walk away from partners who have stopped showing them respect. He stated that disrespect from a wife or girlfriend is non-negotiable and that moving on is the healthier choice.

Edochie has increasingly used his social media platforms to weigh in on both Nigerian politics and social issues, drawing wide reactions from followers.

Read his posts below