Full 2026 World Cup Journey to Cost Fans €54,000

Following a national team from the group stage to the 2026 World Cup Final in the United States will cost two fans an estimated €54,000 on average, according to new analysis by sports data platform AceOdds.com covering all 48 competing nations.

The figure, drawn from over 120,000 accommodation listings and more than 50,000 flights, covers match tickets, accommodation, flights and food and drink throughout the entire tournament run.

Match tickets represent the single largest expense, accounting for nearly half the total estimated spend at around €26,500 for two people. The World Cup Final ticket alone is estimated at €13,500 for two, exceeding the combined cost of all three group stage tickets for the majority of nations.

Accommodation accounts for around 23% of the average total at €13,000, flights around 19% at €10,500, and food and drinks the remaining 8% at €4,500.

Iraq fans face the most expensive journey among all competing nations, with a total estimated cost of €64,500 for two, driven primarily by long-haul flight costs of approximately €21,000, representing more than a third of their entire budget. Jordan and Argentina follow as the next most expensive nations to support, at around €62,000 and €60,000 respectively.

Panama fans face the most affordable trip at an estimated €48,500, with shorter flights and lower accommodation costs along their projected route keeping the bill well below the average. The Czech Republic and Mexico follow as the next most affordable nations at approximately €49,500 and €51,000 respectively.

The gap between the most and least expensive nations stands at around €16,000, a difference driven almost entirely by flight costs rather than by tickets or accommodation.

Among major football nations, French fans are estimated to spend around €53,000, German fans approximately €54,000, Spanish fans €53,000 and Portuguese fans around €56,000. England fans would need approximately £44,700, while American fans face costs of around $63,000 despite hosting the tournament on home soil.