Cocoa Prices Rebound But COCOBOD Relief Remains Uncertain

Global cocoa prices have staged a sharp recovery in recent weeks, offering a tentative reprieve for Ghana’s cocoa sector after months of sustained pressure, though analysts caution that the rally remains fragile and the structural tensions facing the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) have not disappeared.

Cocoa climbed to $4,276 per tonne on May 6, 2026, a rise of nearly 5% in a single session and part of a monthly gain exceeding 41%. The move brings prices to their highest point since February, reversing a prolonged slide that had pushed the market toward its lowest levels in years. Despite the recovery, cocoa remains more than 53% below where it traded a year ago, a reminder of how dramatically conditions have shifted since the historic peak cycle of 2024 and early 2025.

The immediate driver of the rally is supply uncertainty. Weather conditions in West Africa, particularly in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana, have recently improved, supporting short-term output and allowing for a gradual rebuilding of global stocks, though the outlook remains uncertain. Early surveys of the 2026/27 West African cocoa crop have shown below-average cherelle formation on cocoa trees, signalling a potentially weak main harvest beginning in October.

For COCOBOD, the timing of this recovery creates an awkward but important inflection point. The government set the cocoa farmgate price at approximately GH₵41,392 per tonne for the 2025/2026 season in February 2026, a period when global prices had weakened significantly. That decision meant COCOBOD was, at certain moments during the season, paying farmers at levels that exceeded prevailing world market prices, placing direct financial strain on the system.

With global prices now trading above those farmgate levels again, some of that pressure eases. The question is whether the current rebound can be sustained long enough to meaningfully improve COCOBOD’s financial position and inform more comfortable pricing decisions for the season ahead.

The structural problems in the cocoa sector remain unresolved: ageing trees, irregular rainfall, disease pressure and low farmer incomes mean a single poor harvest or logistical disruption could tighten the market very quickly. Fertilizer shortages and the rising likelihood of the El Niño phenomenon are expected to constrain 2026/27 production, with farmers in Côte d’Ivoire already reporting difficulties.

For now, the market is moving in Ghana’s favour. But seasoned observers of the cocoa trade know better than to read too much into a single month’s rally in one of the world’s most volatile commodity markets.