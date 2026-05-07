MTN Group Executive Introduces Ethical Framework for Corporate Leaders

MTN Group Senior Vice President Ebenezer Asante has challenged corporate leaders across Africa to reorient their governance models around human dignity rather than profit, warning that greed, power and fame are quietly dismantling institutional integrity from the inside.

Asante delivered the keynote address at the Arganbright Partners Convergence Conference held at the Accra Marriott Hotel, organised by the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI). The conference examined corporate governance under the theme “Governance and Ethics in the 21st Century: A Path to Sustainable Value Creation.”

He told participants that the defining challenge facing modern organisations is not financial underperformance but a crisis of purpose, arguing that too many institutions measure success by revenue while remaining indifferent to the human cost of how that revenue is generated.

To address that gap, Asante introduced what he called the Senseholder Value Accountability Framework, a practical tool designed to help organisations examine how they are perceived by stakeholders, identify blind spots in their institutional culture, and stress-test their ethical responses under pressure. The framework, he explained, moves governance beyond policy compliance and into a more reflective, values-driven practice.

He named greed, power and fame as the most common but least visible forces behind ethical failures, saying that leaders who do not consciously manage those drivers will eventually allow them to corrupt decision-making across the organisation.

“Ethical leadership must be deliberate. It must be interrogated consistently, especially in moments of uncertainty and strain,” Asante said.

He also made the case for broader employee participation in governance, arguing that ethics imposed solely from the top is fragile. Leaders, he said, must demonstrate values through visible action rather than policy documents alone, and organisations must be deliberately structured to protect the dignity of every person within them.

The conference brought together business leaders, academics and corporate executives from across Ghana. Among those in attendance were Professor Stephen Adei, former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA); Mansa Nettey, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana; and Kwaku Bediako, Chief Executive Officer of Chase Petroleum.

Asante was joined by senior MTN Ghana officials including Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Joseph Dogbe, Acting General Manager for Sustainability and Shared Value Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, and Manager for Data and Devices Abdul Latif Issahaku.