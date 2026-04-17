RCee sets a new standard in Highlife with new EP “Young Daddy”

Ghanaian Highlife powerhouse RCee has officially unveiled his highly anticipated EP, “Young Daddy”, a bold, fully realized body of work that reaffirms his position at the forefront of the genre’s modern evolution. “Young Daddy” is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here: https://orcd.co/youngdaddy

Already regarded as one of the defining voices shaping contemporary Highlife, RCee delivers a masterclass in artistry across the six-track project. “Young Daddy” seamlessly blends rich Ghanaian musical heritage with forward-thinking production, creating a sound that is both timeless and unmistakably current.

The EP is elevated by standout features from globally respected rapper M.anifest and sensational songstress Mellissa, whose contributions add dynamic range and star power to an already commanding project.

Behind the boards, “Young Daddy” boasts top-tier production led by Afrolektra, Ranking Made It, and 2Shuus, delivering a polished and cohesive sonic experience. The project is further enriched with live instrumentation and additional production support from Klasik Beatz, Babawvd, guitarist Joshua Mozsi, and saxophonist Opejasax; adding depth, texture, and a premium musical finish.

At its core, “Young Daddy” is a confident statement of identity, success, and evolution. RCee leans into themes of love, ambition, and self-assurance, presenting himself not just as an artist, but as a cultural force redefining what Highlife sounds and feels like today.

With this release, RCee doesn’t just participate in the conversation, he leads it. “Young Daddy” is setting a new benchmark for Highlife and solidifying RCee’s status as one of Ghana’s most compelling and influential music stars.