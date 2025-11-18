Mahama Charges New Chief Justice to Lead with Courage

President John Dramani Mahama has sworn in Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as Ghana’s new Chief Justice, calling on him to deliver timely and accessible justice for all citizens. The ceremony took place at the Jubilee House on Monday, November 17, 2025.

During the investiture, President Mahama declared that justice in Ghana is not for sale and that no one, regardless of their power or status, is too powerful or too humble to be held accountable under the law. He described the position as standing at the intersection of law, history and service.

The President challenged the new Chief Justice to tackle long-standing concerns about delays in the judicial system and public perceptions of fairness. He urged Justice Baffoe-Bonnie to collaborate with the Judicial Council and the Bar to prioritize the reduction of case backlogs through innovative case management systems.

President Mahama also called for expansion and modernization of court infrastructure, especially in underserved districts, and encouraged the use of technology such as electronic filing, virtual hearings where appropriate, and digital recordings to improve efficiency. He emphasized that simplified procedures should be introduced for small claims, family matters, juvenile matters and labour matters so that ordinary citizens are not excluded by technicality.

The President reaffirmed his government’s commitment to supporting judicial reforms. He promised that the administration would work with the judiciary to ensure adequate resources and equipment for delivering justice in a modern and efficient manner.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, who appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Monday, November 10, acknowledged the task ahead, which he described as marked by public skepticism, institutional fatigue and a growing demand for justice. In his response after taking the oath, he pledged to uphold judicial independence and respect the separation of powers.

The new Chief Justice outlined his vision for a service-oriented judiciary characterized by efficiency, transparency and respect for all persons. He stressed that the judiciary must not only be seen to be fair but must be fair, clearing backlogs, reforming processes, promoting alternative dispute resolution where appropriate, harnessing technology and ensuring that ordinary citizens can approach the courts with confidence.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie took three oaths during the ceremony: the Oath of Allegiance, the Judicial Oath and the Oath of Secrecy. The President also presented the instrument of appointment to him.

Parliament approved his nomination on November 13, 2025, with 163 votes in favor and 69 against. The voting followed some controversy, with the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, pushing for a secret ballot, arguing that some members of the Majority had concerns about the nomination.

President Mahama first nominated Justice Baffoe-Bonnie on September 23, 2025, citing his extensive experience and long service on the Bench. The new Chief Justice brings decades of judicial experience, having served on the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie has been serving as Acting Chief Justice since April 22, 2025, following the suspension and subsequent dismissal of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo. He becomes Ghana’s 28th Chief Justice and the ninth since the start of the Fourth Republic in January 1993.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by representatives from all three arms of government, including Justices of the Supreme Court, members of the Judicial Council, security chiefs, and senior officials from the National Democratic Congress (NDC). The Director of Prisons, Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, who is the wife of the new Chief Justice, was also present at the ceremony.

President Mahama emphasized that an independent judiciary is not a favor to the courts but a constitutional necessity and a protection for every citizen, including the President himself. He stated that the strength of Ghana’s democracy depends on maintaining the delicate balance of powers among the executive, legislature and judiciary.