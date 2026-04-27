Chris Brown Welcomes Fourth Child, a Boy, with Girlfriend Jada Wallace

American R&B singer Chris Brown has become a father for the fourth time after his girlfriend Jada Wallace announced the birth of their baby boy on Sunday, April 26.

Wallace broke the news on Instagram, sharing a carousel of maternity photos alongside a first look at the newborn, captioned simply “Purest love.” Brown confirmed his involvement in the comment section, writing “Taurus Gang” alongside two red heart emojis. His mother added her own congratulations, commenting that the baby was “just perfect.”

One report identified the child’s name as Arrow, though neither Brown nor Wallace has publicly confirmed this.

Speculation about Wallace’s pregnancy began in January during Paris Fashion Week, where the couple attended the Amiri Menswear Autumn/Winter 2026 show. Observers noted Wallace’s attire and her declining what appeared to be champagne at an after-party, intensifying online discussion. Neither confirmed the pregnancy at the time.

The situation escalated in February when Diamond Brown, the mother of Brown’s youngest daughter, publicly told him to focus on the “new baby on the way” in a viral Instagram post. Wallace responded with her own statements, while Brown kept his reaction brief: “I ain’t playing no internet games.”

Brown is already father to Royalty, aged 11, with Nia Guzman; Aeko Catori, aged 6, with Ammika Harris; and Lovely Symphani, aged 3, with Diamond Brown. Wallace is now the fourth woman with whom the Virginia-born singer has a child.