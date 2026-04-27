Nigerian Lawyer and BBC Presenter Tells Men: Stop Chasing Women Out of Your League

A prominent Nigerian lawyer and women’s rights advocate has sparked a heated social media debate after telling men to stop pursuing women they consider beyond their reach.

Fatima Zahra Umar, a lawyer, former host of the BBC Hausa Service programme Adikon Zamani (AZ), and Nigeria’s current representative on the Executive Board of the Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CENSAD), made the comments in a Facebook post on Monday. “Focus on your life and stop chasing women above your level,” she wrote, addressing men directly.

The post drew swift and strong reactions online. While some users agreed with her position, a number of men pushed back firmly, arguing that no woman is inherently above any man’s level, and that the concept itself is subjective and dismissive.

Umar is no stranger to social commentary. She built her public profile hosting Adikon Zamani, a BBC programme she launched in December 2017 that tackled women’s rights and challenged long-held social norms across northern Nigeria. She also founded the Divorce Diaries blog and BBC series, one of the earliest platforms in the region to publish first-person accounts of marital breakdown.

The debate her post has ignited reflects a wider and ongoing conversation across Africa and beyond about gender dynamics, self-worth, and relationship expectations in modern society.