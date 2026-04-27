RNAQ’s TV Appearances During Live Appeal Raise Media Trial Concerns

A bitter divorce dispute between Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his former wife Joana Quaye has moved beyond the courtroom and into public view, with lawyers now warning that media interviews granted while an active appeal is pending risk undermining the administration of justice.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye has appeared on The Delay Show, hosted by media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, on at least two separate occasions in recent weeks, addressing allegations of domestic abuse, the origins of his wealth, and his willingness to settle matters privately. The interviews have attracted widespread public debate and spawned viral social media content.

The problem, according to Joana Quaye’s legal team, is the timing. Dame and Partners, led by Senior Partner Godfred Yeboah Dame, issued a formal statement saying the interviews were granted while an appeal against a High Court ruling remains actively before the Court of Appeal. The firm described statements made by Quaye as “substantially untrue” and warned that the broadcast appeared calculated to shape public perception ahead of pending proceedings.

“We consider this as an effort to unfairly prejudice the minds of the public against our client and impede the fair administration of justice,” the firm said.

The High Court, in a judgment delivered by Justice Kofi Dorgu on January 20, 2026, awarded Joana Quaye GH¢300,000 as financial provision, a one-third share of the matrimonial home in Dansoman, two Jaguar vehicles, and GH¢5,000 monthly for the upkeep of their three children. She had originally sought GH¢50 million. Her lawyers filed a notice of appeal on April 1, 2026, asking the Court of Appeal to set aside the ruling entirely and grant her an equitable share of all assets accumulated during the 16-year marriage.

At the centre of the property dispute is Quick Credit and Investment Micro-Credit Company Limited, which the lawyers say was jointly established by both parties in 2011. They allege that Joana Quaye’s shares in the company were later transferred without her knowledge, a claim they say is documented in court records.

Dame and Partners said their client would not engage in media exchanges and would instead rely on the courts. “Our client will continue to maintain her silence and place her faith in the justice system of Ghana,” the firm stated.

Legal observers say the case is a reminder of a growing tension in Ghana between the public’s appetite for high-profile personal disputes and the principle that active court proceedings should not be tried in the court of public opinion.