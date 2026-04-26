Chief Justice Warns AI Must Never Override Justice or Human Dignity

Chief Justice Paul Kwadwo Baffoe-Bonnie has delivered a firm warning against allowing artificial intelligence (AI) to erode the foundational values of Ghana’s justice system, insisting that no technological advancement, however sophisticated, can substitute for human judgment in the courts.

Speaking at the launch of Ghana’s National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy in Accra on Friday, April 24, the Chief Justice framed the occasion not simply as a technology milestone but as a moment of legal and constitutional consequence.

“Technology must serve justice, and justice must never be made to serve technology,” he said, setting the tone for remarks that drew a clear line between using AI as a tool and yielding to it as an authority.

The launch, presided over by President John Dramani Mahama, brought together senior officials from all three arms of government, with the Chief Justice among the dignitaries. The strategy is anchored by a $250 million national AI computing centre and a $20 million implementation fund, with a stated goal of positioning Ghana as a leading AI hub in West Africa.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie acknowledged that AI has already begun reshaping how courts operate, pointing to improvements in case administration, legal research, and access to justice for citizens who previously struggled to engage with the legal system. But he warned that these gains must not obscure the risks that come with uncritical adoption.

He urged stakeholders to scrutinize who builds AI systems, what biases may be embedded in them, how decisions are made, and who bears accountability for outcomes. “Every new form of power, whether political, economic or technological, eventually finds its way into the courtroom. When that happens, it ceases to be merely a matter of innovation. It becomes a matter of law, of rights and of justice,” he said.

The Chief Justice stressed that Ghana’s constitution, while it does not speak the language of algorithms or data systems, speaks the language of values: freedom, justice, probity, accountability and respect for human dignity. Those values, he argued, must remain non-negotiable regardless of how advanced the technology becomes.

He also revealed that the Judicial Service has already begun structured engagement programs on AI for Supreme Court justices, with the first session held recently, signaling that the judiciary is preparing actively rather than reacting after the fact.

“Justice cannot be automated or outsourced, but it can be enhanced and made more efficient through technology,” he said, offering what amounted to a principle of restraint as Ghana embarks on one of its most ambitious digital transitions.