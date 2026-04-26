GRIDCo CEO Asked to Step Aside Over Akosombo Fire

Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor has directed the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), Mark Baah Awuah, to step aside pending the outcome of investigations into the fire at the Akosombo power control centre, as the government moves to assert accountability over the crisis that has plunged parts of Ghana into darkness.

The directive was announced by Minister of State for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu on Sunday, April 26, 2026, in a Facebook post, alongside news of a significant leadership shake-up within the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Ashanti Region. Full details of the ECG changes were not immediately provided.

Kwakye Ofosu confirmed that the Energy Minister will hold a press briefing at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 27, to address recent developments in electricity distribution and provide updates on the investigations and administrative actions taken so far.

The fire, which broke out on Thursday, April 23, at the GRIDCo substation at Akosombo in the Eastern Region, forced the shutdown of the Akosombo Hydroelectric Power Station and removed close to 1,000 megawatts from the national grid. With Ghana’s peak demand standing at approximately 4,400 megawatts, the loss has resulted in widespread outages affecting households, businesses and key industrial zones across the Ashanti Region, the Central Region, and the Tema enclave.

Jinapor and his deputy had visited the Akosombo facility earlier in the week to assess the damage. During that visit, the minister described the destruction as extensive and constituted a seven-member investigative committee, chaired by Ing. Dr. William Amuna, Board Chairman of ECG, to probe the incident. The committee is expected to report within two to three weeks.

The decision to ask the GRIDCo chief executive to step aside, coming days after that visit, signals an escalation in the government’s response and reflects deepening public frustration over the return of widespread outages, widely referred to as dumsor.

Monday’s briefing by the Energy Minister is expected to shed further light on the government’s recovery timeline and the scope of the institutional changes now underway.