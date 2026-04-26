Intel Shares Surge 20% After AI-Powered Data Center Revenue Soars

Intel has posted its strongest earnings surprise in years, sending its shares up more than 20 percent in after-hours trading after first-quarter results for 2026 shattered Wall Street’s expectations on both revenue and profit, signalling that the company’s bet on AI-driven hardware is beginning to pay off.

The chipmaker reported revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, well above the $12.42 billion analysts had forecast, representing a 7.2 percent increase compared with the same period a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.29, against a consensus estimate of just one cent.

The result marked Intel’s sixth consecutive quarter of revenue above its own expectations, with non-GAAP operating income more than doubling from $0.7 billion to $1.7 billion over the same period a year ago.

The standout performer was Intel’s Data Center and Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) division. The unit brought in $5.1 billion for the quarter, a 22 percent year-over-year gain that significantly outpaced the $4.41 billion analysts had anticipated. Intel Foundry revenue also rose 16 percent to $5.4 billion.

The once-overlooked central processing unit market has taken off as agentic AI workloads shift compute needs beyond the graphics processing units that have dominated AI infrastructure so far, creating growing demand for Intel’s Xeon 6 processors and Gaudi 3 AI accelerators among cloud providers and enterprise clients.

Intel Chief Executive Officer Lip-Bu Tan, who joined the company roughly a year ago, credited the results to a deliberate operational reset and a sharper focus on customer needs. “The next wave of AI will bring intelligence closer to the end user, moving from foundational models to inference to agentic. This shift is significantly increasing the need for Intel’s central processing units and wafer and advanced packaging offerings,” he said.

Looking ahead, Intel guided second-quarter revenue of between $13.8 billion and $14.8 billion, with adjusted earnings per share of 20 cents, comfortably ahead of analyst expectations of $13.07 billion in revenue and 9 cents per share.

The results represent a significant reversal for a company that spent much of the past several years ceding ground to rivals in the semiconductor industry. Intel’s stock had already gained more than 80 percent in the year leading up to the earnings release, and Thursday’s after-hours surge added to that momentum.