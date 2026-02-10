Chalom Hights Marks First Anniversary with PowerSide Mentorship Event

Chalom Hights marked its one-year anniversary with the successful hosting of PowerSide, a purpose-driven mentorship and leadership event held at the Airport View Event Center in Accra.

Designed as both a celebration and a strategic intervention, the event brought together ambition, experience and intentional mentorship, reaffirming Chalom Hights’ commitment to empowering young women to rise confidently in their personal and professional journeys.

PowerSide was structured to create depth, connection and real-world impact. At the core of the event was a select group of 10 young female corporate professionals, representing the first cohort of mentees under the Chalom Hights empowerment journey. These women were purposefully brought into close interaction with seasoned and accomplished female professionals across diverse industries.

The program was anchored on two key elements: speed mentorship sessions and a high-impact panel discussion. Together, these components created a balanced experience combining personalized guidance with shared learning and collective inspiration.

One of the most impactful features of the PowerSide event was the speed mentorship session, designed to facilitate focused, one-on-one engagements between mentors and mentees within a structured timeframe. Unlike traditional networking formats, speed mentorship created intentional spaces for meaningful dialogue.

Each mentee engaged with multiple mentors in short but highly focused sessions, addressing topics such as career progression, leadership development, workplace challenges, personal branding and navigating corporate environments as women.

For the mentees, the sessions provided direct access to lived experience and practical wisdom, tailored guidance aligned to their career stage and aspirations, and honest conversations about growth, resilience and self-leadership.

For the mentors, it was an opportunity to invest meaningfully in the next generation, offering perspective, encouragement and strategic insight.

At the heart of the PowerSide event was its defining theme: Power, Purpose and Presence, three essential pillars for women navigating leadership and influence in today’s professional landscape.

Power was explored as self-awareness and confidence, the ability to own one’s voice, skills and value without hesitation. Speakers emphasized that true power is cultivated internally and strengthened through competence and courage.

Purpose grounded the discussions in intentionality and alignment. Participants were challenged to think beyond titles and immediate wins, focusing instead on meaningful impact, long-term vision and personal fulfillment.

Presence emerged as a critical differentiator. From executive presence to emotional intelligence, the dialogue highlighted the importance of how women show up in rooms, conversations and moments that shape their careers.

The event also featured a panel discussion with three seasoned female professionals, each sharing insights shaped by years of leadership and experience. The conversation was candid and reflective, addressing real challenges and triumphs encountered along the journey.

Topics explored included navigating career transitions and leadership complexity, building credibility and confidence in male-dominated spaces, the role of mentorship, community and self-belief, and staying anchored in purpose while pursuing excellence.

The panel discussion reinforced a powerful message: growth is not linear, but with clarity, discipline and support, women can navigate complexity and lead with confidence.

Reflecting on the journey and the significance of the PowerSide event, Founder of Chalom Hights Rita Adu Boateng stated that PowerSide represents everything Chalom Hights stands for, creating access, building confidence and reminding women that they already carry the power they seek. She added that when women are clear on their purpose and intentional about their presence, they do not just occupy spaces but transform them.

Building on the momentum of its first year, Chalom Hights is committed to expanding its mentorship ecosystem, deepening leadership development initiatives and creating sustained platforms that move beyond inspiration to implementation.

Future editions of PowerSide will evolve to include structured mentorship cohorts, skill-building masterclasses and longer-term mentor-mentee engagements, ensuring that the impact extends well beyond a single event.

Chalom Hights is a not-for-profit organization committed to empowering young women to achieve their full career potential through mentorship, coaching, career counseling and financial education. The organization was launched in April 2025 with a focus on building capacity, confidence and resilience to break down barriers that limit opportunities for young women.