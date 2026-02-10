AI Can Bridge Ghana Banking Service Gaps, Survey Finds

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can help bridge the growing gap between customer expectations and service delivery in Ghana’s banking sector, according to the 2025 West Africa Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey by KPMG.

The survey suggests that AI could be the most powerful tool if banks move beyond pilots and experiments into purposeful deployment to address recurring structural challenges that continue to frustrate customers.

The survey, which gathered insights from over 35,000 retail customers, 5,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and 600 corporates across Ghana and Nigeria, notes that across both SME and corporate banking segments, there are identified recurring structural challenges.

On the demand side, businesses and individuals are asking for more transparency, personalised services, faster transactions and stronger security. These expectations show up in everyday complaints about unclear fees, slow service, cumbersome processes and unreliable digital platforms.

On the supply side, banks face their own constraints. Many still struggle with digital reliability, delayed credit processing, slow response times and technical instability. Even where digital channels exist, service breakdowns often require customers to chase resolutions across branches, call centres and online platforms.

According to the survey, AI offers a rare opportunity to tackle both sides of the problem at once. Already, banks use basic forms of AI and machine learning in areas such as fraud detection and transaction monitoring.

However, the technology is evolving rapidly, from traditional machine learning to generative AI, and now towards agentic AI, where systems can make decisions, take action and resolve issues with minimal human intervention.

This could mean AI-powered systems that anticipate failed transactions and fix them before customers complain, chatbots that resolve complex issues instantly rather than escalating them through layers of staff, or credit processes that assess risk faster and more accurately, reducing turnaround times for loans.

In Ghana, AI adoption in banking is still at an early stage. Most implementations remain limited to isolated functions rather than enterprise-wide transformation.

However, the survey makes clear that the direction of travel is set. Banks that treat AI as a strategic capability, rather than a side project, will be better positioned to close long-standing service gaps.

For customers, this shift could translate into faster service, fewer errors, more relevant product offerings and more reliable digital platforms. For banks, it means greater resilience through systems that can scale during peak demand, recover faster from disruptions and operate more efficiently in a competitive environment.

The survey maintains that experimentation alone is no longer enough. As expectations around speed, convenience and trust harden into non-negotiables, banks must deploy AI with clear intent focused on improving responsiveness, strengthening credit processing and ensuring technical stability.

The report notes that core banking capabilities including reliability, security and digital access are no longer sources of advantage but have become minimum requirements. Differentiation now lies in how effectively banks reduce complexity, anticipate customer needs and deliver consistent value across every interaction.

The expanding role of AI is accelerating this transition. Even where AI is not overtly visible, customers’ exposure to advanced technology elsewhere is redefining expectations around service quality and responsiveness.

The survey highlights that Ghana has a deeply embedded mobile-first banking culture, with mobile banking usage reaching 69 per cent weekly usage. Digital channels, now fully embedded in daily life, have become the primary lens through which customers evaluate and engage with their banks.

AI, if deployed strategically, could help Ghana’s banking sector move from reactive problem solving to proactive service delivery, creating experiences that feel seamless, human and dependable.

The 2025 KPMG West Africa Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey marks the third edition of KPMG in West Africa’s customer experience insights series, the nineteenth in Nigeria and sixth in Ghana. The report was released on December 30, 2025.