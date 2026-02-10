Ghana Can Unlock Refugee Employment Through Administrative Reforms

Ghana has a clear opportunity to convert its progressive refugee policies into measurable economic gains by removing administrative barriers and strengthening private sector partnerships, according to findings from the Pathways to Employment country reports undertaken by the Amahoro Coalition.

The findings were presented at a media roundtable in Accra on Monday, where stakeholders examined employment access for Africa’s over 45 million forcibly displaced people and identified practical reforms that could benefit both refugees and host economies.

While Ghana’s Refugee Act of 1992 grants refugees the legal right to work, move freely and access public services on par with nationals, the research reveals that administrative gaps systematically undermine these rights.

Mercy Kusiwaa Frimpong, Strategy Custodian for Communications at Amahoro Coalition, who presented the research findings, stated that the evidence shows the problem is not hostility or lack of policy intent, but the failure of systems to align, which turns documentation and procedure into unintended barriers to employment.

The study found that refugees must obtain work permits before securing formal employment, but the permit process requires an employer’s letter of commitment, creating a circular dependency. Processing delays, which officially should take one week but often extend to months, cause refugees to lose job opportunities even after successful interviews.

Opening the engagement, Fred Mawuli Deegbe Jr, Private Sector Partnerships Lead for West Africa at Amahoro Coalition, stated that refugee employment is fundamentally an economic and labour market issue rather than solely a humanitarian concern.

Deegbe stated that jobs do not happen in policy documents but when businesses are confident enough to hire. He added that if uncertainty is reduced for employers and the focus is placed on skills, refugees move from being seen as a challenge to being recognised as contributors to economic growth.

The research draws on a 15-country analysis examining persistent barriers preventing displaced persons from accessing formal employment across Africa. Obstacles consistently cluster around documentation challenges, unclear work authorisation, employer risk perceptions and skills mismatches rather than outright legal prohibitions.

Bathsheba Asati, Principal Strategy Custodian for Growth at Amahoro Coalition, noted that refugee employment should be viewed through the lens of labour mobility and regional integration under frameworks such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Asati stated that displacement is not a temporary issue for Africa, and neither is labour mobility. The question is whether existing systems can be adjusted to turn exclusion into opportunity, without creating entirely new structures.

The research highlights that displaced populations are already active within regional labour markets, often informally, and formalising their participation would strengthen productivity and resilience. According to Asati, governments need to rethink how identity systems, migration policy and labour regulation interact, while businesses should shift toward skills-based hiring.

Key findings from the Ghana country report include documentation barriers, as the Ghana Card introduced in 2022 to provide refugees with national identification faces renewal challenges that block access to banking, employment and other services.

The circular permit dependency remains a major obstacle, as refugees need employer commitment letters to obtain work permits, but employers often hesitate to provide letters without confirmed work authorisation.

Despite qualifications, most refugees work informally in agriculture, construction and petty trade due to formal sector barriers. However, healthcare facilities and international schools successfully employ refugee nurses, doctors and French teachers where skills gaps exist.

Refugees also face systematic disadvantage in accessing mandatory National Service placements crucial for civil service careers.

The report identifies several high-impact reforms including streamlining the Ghana Card as a combined residence and work permit to eliminate bureaucratic duplication, removing the employer letter requirement from work permit applications, and strengthening private sector engagement through targeted awareness campaigns, job fairs and employer forums.

Additional recommendations include supporting refugee entrepreneurship with microfinance, business training and simplified licensing, as well as enhancing inter-agency coordination through a Refugee Employment Task Force bringing together the Ghana Refugee Board, Ghana Immigration Service, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and private sector actors.

Stakeholders noted that because Ghana hosts a relatively small number of registered refugees, approximately 12,200, compared to regional peers, targeted administrative reforms could deliver outsized economic and social returns.

Discussions also highlighted resource constraints facing the Ghana Refugee Board, the primary institution supporting refugees, with limited infrastructure affecting documentation processing, reception services and integration support.

The Pathways to Employment series was commissioned by the Amahoro Coalition and conducted by the Refugee-Led Research Hub at the University of Oxford with support from the Mastercard Foundation.