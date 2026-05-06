Central Banks Signal Gold Floor Despite Price Retreat from Highs

Gold is trading near $4,688 per ounce on Wednesday, roughly 16 percent below its all-time high of $5,595.42 set on January 29, 2026, but new data from the World Gold Council (WGC) suggests the selloff obscures a more durable structural story beneath the surface.

Central bank net purchases reached 244 tonnes in the first quarter of 2026, exceeding both the previous quarter and the five-year quarterly average, underscoring continued official sector commitment to gold as a reserve asset. The figure came despite a combined 115 tonnes of selling from Turkey and Russia, both managing domestic liquidity pressures, meaning the underlying buyer base was considerably stronger than the headline number suggests.

The National Bank of Poland was the largest buyer, adding 31 tonnes to lift its reserves to 582 tonnes. The Central Bank of Uzbekistan added 25 tonnes, taking its gold holdings to 416 tonnes, equivalent to 87 percent of total reserves. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) added 7 tonnes, more than doubling its previous quarter’s purchase, bringing total PBoC reserves to 2,313 tonnes.

Saqib Iqbal, a forex and macro analyst at BeCoin.net with over 15 years tracking currency markets, said the current dip is being misread by markets focused on short-term flows. “The selloff from January is mostly an ETF and tactical CTA unwind. The official-sector floor never chased the January spike, so it has no reason to participate in this dip,” he said, adding that the next leg toward $5,000 will be driven by real rates and the currency-war narrative, not Federal Reserve rate-cut expectations.

Western institutional investors sold paper gold in Q1 2026 while Asian buyers absorbed physical metal at record prices, a divergence that has historically marked structural turning points in gold markets. US gold ETFs recorded sizeable monthly outflows in March, erasing inflows accumulated earlier in the quarter amid risk-off conditions and higher opportunity costs.

The WGC maintained its full-year central bank buying guidance at 700 to 900 tonnes, well above the 400 to 500 tonne pre-2022 baseline, viewing geoeconomic uncertainty as providing longer-term support to official sector gold demand. J.P. Morgan’s Q4 2026 price target sits at $5,000 per ounce.

For Ghana, Africa’s largest gold producer, the outlook carries direct fiscal significance. Elevated gold prices have supported export revenues through the current cycle, and any sustained recovery toward the $5,000 level would reinforce the country’s external position at a time when it continues to rebuild macroeconomic buffers under its International Monetary Fund (IMF) supported programme.

The key variable analysts are watching is the 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) yield, currently near 1.65 percent. Historically, a move lower toward 1.2 percent has preceded 10 to 15 percent advances in gold, a scenario that would require either weaker US economic data or a shift in Federal Reserve guidance from its current hold position at 3.50 to 3.75 percent.