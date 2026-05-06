14 CSOs Move to Defend OSP’s Future at Supreme Court

A coalition of fourteen civil society organisations has filed an application before Ghana’s Supreme Court seeking leave to participate as friends of the court in a constitutional case that threatens to strip the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) of its independent prosecutorial powers.

The application, filed on Tuesday May 5, 2026, seeks the status of Amici Curiae in the case of Adamtey v Attorney-General (Suit No. J1/3/2026), in which private citizen and lawyer Noah Ephraem Tetteh Adamtey is challenging the constitutionality of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959).

The fourteen organisations are the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Transparency International Ghana, the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), Democracy Hub LBG, STAR-Ghana Foundation, NORSAAC, Penplusbytes, the Africa Center for Energy Policy (ACEP), Odekro Parliamentary Monitoring Organization, A Rocha Ghana, Parliamentary Network Africa (PN Africa), IMANI-Africa, the One Ghana Movement, and Africa Education Watch.

The move comes at a critical juncture in a case that has taken a deeply unusual turn. Although named as the defendant, the Attorney-General has largely aligned with the plaintiff’s core position, filing arguments at the Supreme Court that Parliament acted unconstitutionally when it passed Act 959 and that the OSP’s independent prosecutorial powers violate Article 88(3) of the 1992 Constitution. That provision vests all prosecutorial powers of the Republic solely in the Attorney-General.

The OSP itself previously sought to join the case to defend its mandate, but the Supreme Court dismissed that application on January 27, 2026, ruling that the OSP was not a necessary party to the action. The civil society coalition is now seeking to fill that vacuum, arguing that the case raises questions of profound constitutional importance that warrant independent public interest representation.

Several of the applicant organisations were directly involved in drafting the legislation. The GACC, CDD-Ghana and Transparency International Ghana jointly submitted what the coalition describes as the most substantial civil society memorandum to Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee during the consideration of the bill in 2017.

The coalition stresses that its intervention carries no partisan motive and is driven solely by concern for constitutionalism, accountable governance and the preservation of independent anti-corruption institutions. The organisations are represented by lawyers Kizito Beyuo, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Samson Lardy Anyenini and Clement Kojo Akapame.

If the Supreme Court endorses the Attorney-General’s position, every prosecution initiated by the Special Prosecutor would require prior written authorisation from the Attorney-General, effectively subjecting the OSP’s operational decisions to executive oversight and dismantling the institutional independence that was its founding rationale.