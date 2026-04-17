Cedi Holds Steady Against Dollar as BoG Rates Show Marginal Movement

The Ghanaian Cedi maintained a broadly stable position against major international currencies on Friday, according to the latest rates from the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The USD/GHS exchange rate stood at approximately 11.02 on April 17, reflecting a marginal movement of 0.07 percent from the previous session. Over the past 12 months, the Cedi has strengthened by over 28 percent against the Dollar, underscoring the currency’s considerable recovery from the lows recorded in 2023 and 2024.

The BoG’s official interbank rates on Friday showed the Cedi buying at GH¢11.0375 and selling at GH¢11.0485 against the Dollar. On Thursday, the buying rate stood at GH¢11.0370 and the selling rate at GH¢11.0480, indicating near-flat movement over the 24-hour period.

Against the British Pound, the Cedi was buying at GH¢14.9293 and selling at GH¢14.9453. The Euro was buying at GH¢12.9944 and selling at GH¢13.0050.

The marginal daily shifts reflect a period of relative calm in Ghana’s foreign exchange market, supported by ongoing monetary policy measures from the central bank. Market watchers continue to monitor the Cedi’s performance closely as the second quarter gains momentum, particularly given the broader impact of global oil price movements following Friday’s sharp decline in crude prices linked to developments in the Middle East.