AfDB and ESM Sign Deal to Bolster Africa’s Financial Resilience

The African Development Bank Group and the European Stability Mechanism have formalised a cooperation agreement aimed at helping Africa build stronger defences against financial crises, signing a Memorandum of Understanding on the sidelines of this year’s International Monetary Fund and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington.

The signing took place on April 15 during the 2026 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group. Cooperation under the agreement will focus on capacity building, knowledge sharing, research, technical dialogue, information exchange, joint seminars, and staff-level interactions between the two institutions.

European Stability Mechanism (ESM) Managing Director Pierre Gramegna said the agreement establishes a structured framework for dialogue on market funding, governance, and crisis prevention and management, noting that in a world more prone to frequent shocks, preparedness through cooperation is essential.

African Development Bank (AfDB) Group President Sidi Ould Tah said the agreement reinforces the bank’s commitment to drawing on international best practices, particularly in the context of ongoing efforts to establish an African Financial Stability Mechanism, a priority endorsed by African Union heads of state and government.

Africa remains the only major region without a dedicated regional financial stability mechanism, leaving its economies more exposed to external shocks. The cooperation with the ESM is expected to be instrumental in helping safeguard financial stability across the continent.

The ESM was established in the aftermath of the eurozone debt crisis as a financial backstop for euro area countries facing liquidity and solvency pressures. Its institutional experience in crisis management and market funding is seen as particularly relevant to Africa’s push to design its own regional safety net architecture.

The MoU does not involve direct financing but creates a platform for sustained institutional engagement that could shape the design of Africa’s future financial stability framework.