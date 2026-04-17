Oil Plunges Over 10% as Iran Declares Strait of Hormuz Open During Lebanon Ceasefire

Global oil prices tumbled more than 10 percent on Friday after Iran’s foreign minister declared the Strait of Hormuz completely open to commercial shipping, triggering one of the most dramatic single-day moves in energy markets this year and sending Wall Street to record highs.

U.S. crude oil plunged roughly 12 percent to around $83 per barrel, while international Brent crude slid more than 10 percent to around $89, erasing most of the gains recorded since the start of the U.S.-Iran conflict. Heating oil futures fell 11 percent and wholesale gasoline futures dropped 6 percent.

The selloff followed an announcement by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on X that the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation.

The announcement came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon had been agreed, and said the war with Iran “should be ending pretty soon.” Trump said he expects Lebanon to address the Hezbollah question, and both sides aim to create conditions for lasting peace, according to the U.S. State Department.

The news sparked a broad market rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 1,000 points, or 2.1 percent, while the S&P 500 climbed 1.3 percent, crossing the 7,100 level for the first time and hitting a fresh all-time intraday high. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.5 percent. European markets also rose, with Germany’s DAX jumping 2.2 percent and France’s benchmark index gaining 2 percent.

Analysts, however, quickly expressed caution. Joseph Webster, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council, noted that shipping logistics through the Strait of Hormuz are complicated even in peacetime, and that shippers will be reluctant to transit while the conflict could resume at any time, particularly if Iran imposes tolls on passing vessels.

Major shipping companies including Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd said they were still assessing the situation, citing outstanding questions on insurance coverage, the exact sea corridor to be used, and the security environment before committing to resume transits.

Analysts at ING warned that despite the price drop, physical oil markets remain tight as long as Hormuz flows are not fully restored, estimating that roughly 13 million barrels per day of supply has been disrupted. They noted that a breakdown in U.S.-Iran peace talks remained the key upside risk for oil prices.