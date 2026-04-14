Cedi Holds Depreciation Trend Through Mid-April

Ghana’s cedi closed the first two weeks of April with a continued but contained slide against major trading currencies, with the latest Bank of Ghana (BoG) interbank data showing the local unit ending April 13 at a mid-rate of GH¢11.0350 against the United States dollar.

The figure marks a modest retreat from the GH¢11.0000 mid-rate recorded on April 1, reflecting a cumulative depreciation of roughly 0.32 percent over the 13-day period. The dollar rate stood at GH¢11.0135 on April 13, down 0.08 percent from the previous session, consistent with the measured pace observed throughout the fortnight.

Losses against the euro and pound sterling were slightly more pronounced. The euro mid-rate climbed from GH¢12.7682 at the start of the month to GH¢12.9310 by April 10, while the pound moved from GH¢14.6515 to GH¢14.8448 over the same window. As of April 14, Stanbic Bank’s indicative interbank selling rate for the pound stood at GH¢15.0795 and GH¢13.2365 for the euro, reflecting the broader strength of both European currencies on international markets.

Market analysts attribute the marginal movement to balanced demand for foreign exchange from the commerce sector and steady inflows from remittance service providers, which have helped prevent sharper swings. Buying and selling spreads across commercial banks have remained relatively tight, pointing to adequate liquidity in the domestic foreign exchange market.

Over the past 12 months, the cedi has gained 29.06 percent against the dollar, a performance rooted in the currency’s strong 2025 recovery. The current softening represents a normalisation rather than a reversal of that trend.

The BoG’s next set of interbank figures will indicate whether the mild depreciation continues into the second half of April or stabilises as import demand patterns shift.