Ghana Seals Agro-Industrial Deal with Sentuo Group to Cut Fertiliser Imports

Ghana’s Ministry of Food and Agriculture has signed a framework agreement with Sentuo Group Limited to establish domestic fertiliser manufacturing and expand agro-processing capacity, aiming to end the country’s heavy reliance on imported agricultural inputs.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed in Accra on Monday, April 13, 2026, sets out a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) structure under which Sentuo Group will finance, design, construct, and operate industrial-scale processing facilities covering key commodities including cashew, maize, rice, soybean, and oil palm. The partnership also provides for a national fertiliser manufacturing plant capable of producing NPK, urea-based, blended, organic, and specialty input types.

Minister for Food and Agriculture Eric Opoku signed on behalf of government, while Sentuo Group Chairman Ningquan Xu represented the company. Opoku framed the agreement as a structural reset for the sector. “This partnership represents a decisive shift from exporting raw commodities to building a resilient agro-industrial economy that creates value, jobs, and prosperity for our people,” he said.

The fertiliser component is particularly timely. Ghana’s 2026 national budget allocates GH¢2.7 billion toward cocoa fertiliser support and targets the distribution of over 272,000 metric tonnes of fertilisers to more than 661,000 farmers nationwide. The Ministry said local production would complement these public outlays by stabilising costs and insulating farmers from global supply disruptions.

Sentuo Group is not new to Ghana’s industrial landscape. The company already operates an oil refinery in Tema and committed $980 million to expand that facility’s petroleum processing capacity. Its entry into agro-industrial infrastructure marks a significant broadening of its presence in the Ghanaian economy.

Officials cautioned that the MoU is non-binding at this stage. Full implementation remains subject to feasibility studies, environmental and social impact assessments, and regulatory approvals under Ghana’s Public Private Partnership Act, 2020. The Ministry will focus on policy coordination and stakeholder alignment throughout the process.

The agreement supports President John Dramani Mahama’s agricultural transformation agenda, anchored by the Feed Ghana Programme.