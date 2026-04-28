CEANA President Pays Courtesy Call on Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, Outlines UHAS Cancer Research Centre Proposal

The President of the Council of Ewe Associations North America (CEANA), Mr. William Edem Kumah, has paid a courtesy call on the Council of State Member representing the good people of the Volta Region, Dr. Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, to express the association’s appreciation for his tremendous work in the region.

The meeting, described as warm and productive, focused on development, healthcare, and the future of cancer treatment and research in the Volta Region and beyond.

During the engagement, Mr. Kumah reflected on CEANA’s contributions over the past 25 years and identified the lack of a strong maintenance culture as one of the major challenges confronting many institutions. He stressed the need for a paradigm shift in the approach to sustaining projects and public infrastructure.

A major highlight of the discussions was CEANA’s proposal to partner with the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Ho, to establish a modern Research Centre dedicated to studying the forms of cancer affecting people within the West African sub-region and advancing treatment solutions.

According to Mr. Kumah, the proposed facility has the potential to significantly transform healthcare delivery and medical research in the region.

He also expressed concern that Ghana currently lacks a LINAC machine, an essential technology widely used in cancer treatment. Mr. Kumah noted that such machines are even used in treating dogs in Switzerland, yet remain unavailable in Ghana for human cancer care. He said the situation highlights the urgent need for investment in advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Mr. Kumah further stated that the proposed Research Centre would serve as a legacy project of CEANA in the Volta Region through UHAS and appealed for the support of the council of state Member in helping bring the vision to fruition.

In response, Dr. Kwamigah-Atokple assured the CEANA President of the full support of his foundation for the novel idea. He also pledged to explore opportunities to engage Corporate Ghana and international development partners to support the project.

The Council of State Member also fulfilled a pledge he made to CEANA during the association’s 2026 launch in Ho, where he served as Special Guest of Honour.

Dr. Kwamigah-Atokple further expressed optimism about joining CEANA at its annual conference scheduled for September in Maryland, USA, as efforts continue to promote healthcare, research, and development for the benefit of the people.