Confusion Erupts East Cantoment CSIR Demolition, As Police Fights La Dade-Kotopon MCE

Confusion and tension erupted at Obenesu Street in East Cantonments after a controversial demolition exercise targeted buildings linked to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), amid claims of illegal development and disputed land ownership.

The operation, carried out by an unidentified private developer, has triggered confrontation between the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly, traditional authorities, and sections of the police service, with allegations that the activity is being conducted without the necessary permits.

According to Nii Sowah of the La Stool, the land in question was leased out years ago but has since expired and reverted to the La traditional authority nearly two decades ago. He insisted that no legitimate approval had been granted for the ongoing demolition or redevelopment.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that municipal officials, including the La Dade-Kotopon MCE, Alfredos, were reportedly denied access to the site as tensions escalated. The situation worsened when police officers allegedly intervened, further deepening disagreements on who had authority over the operation.

The developer involved in the exercise is said to have made controversial claims, alleging high-level backing for the demolition, including references to senior security officials, political figures, and even the Presidency. These claims have not been independently verified.

Traditional authorities and residents at the scene strongly resisted the demolition, stating that previous attempts to begin work had been halted by police acting on instructions from the Omankralo and local elders. They also alleged that attempts were made to carry out work at night, raising further suspicions about the legality of the project.

“We stopped them before with police support, and they left. But now they returned and broke the gate to force their way in,” one source at the scene said, adding that the Assembly had confirmed it did not issue any permit for the work.

The dispute has intensified scrutiny over land ownership, permitting processes, and enforcement authority in the La Dade-Kotopon Municipality, as investigations continue into the legality of the demolition exercise.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement clarifying ownership rights and the legitimacy of the ongoing works.