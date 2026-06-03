Nigeria Tightens Border Screening To Prevent Ebola Spread

Nigeria has stepped up health screening at its airports, seaports and land borders to guard against the importation of Ebola, days after a new outbreak emerged in Central Africa.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare said the measures respond to an outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in parts of East and Central Africa, including the Democratic Republic of Congo. It stressed that the country has no infection so far. “There is presently no confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease in Nigeria,” the ministry said.

Travellers flagged as high risk or showing symptoms of Ebola or other viral haemorrhagic fevers will face secondary screening, isolation and referral, according to the ministry. Entry points now use infrared thermal scanners and handheld thermometers, along with health declaration forms, travel history checks and risk profiling.

The ministry said it has reinforced surveillance through expanded integrated disease monitoring, community based networks and tracking of public health alerts. It added that Public Health Emergency Operations Centres have been activated, while Rapid Response Teams at national and sub national levels remain on standby.

Hospitals have been directed to watch closely for viral haemorrhagic fevers, strengthen triage, isolate suspected cases quickly and follow reporting protocols. The government urged citizens not to panic, calling the steps precautionary. It advised regular handwashing, avoiding contact with the bodily fluids of sick people, and steering clear of bushmeat from unknown sources.

The House of Representatives, however, warned of a funding crisis at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) that could weaken the country’s response. Lawmakers pointed to delayed funding releases, unpaid contractors, stalled projects and dwindling stocks of laboratory reagents, and pressed the government to release money urgently and reinforce screening at all entry points.

Nigeria earned praise for containing the 2014 Ebola outbreak, which arrived through a traveller from Liberia and was halted after 20 confirmed cases and eight deaths before the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the country Ebola free.

Across the region, Ghana issued its own Ebola alert in May as health authorities moved to head off any spread.