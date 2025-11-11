Cassava Technologies Advances Africa’s First Network Based AI Computing Platform

Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology company, has announced significant progress in developing Africa’s first network-based GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) platform, positioning the continent for greater participation in the global artificial intelligence landscape.

The company has secured status as the first preferred NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) in Africa and is establishing secure data centre facilities across five countries: South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and Morocco. The infrastructure aims to provide African businesses, government agencies, and research institutions with direct access to advanced computing capabilities previously available primarily through offshore providers.

Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Cassava Technologies, emphasized the initiative’s broader implications beyond technical infrastructure. He described the project as fundamentally about enabling African entities to become AI innovators rather than merely consumers of technology developed elsewhere.

“Cassava’s commitment to growing Africa’s AI ecosystem is not just about technology; it’s about empowerment,” Pemhiwa stated. “Securing the position as the first preferred NVIDIA Cloud Partner in Africa enables us to play a crucial role in the continent’s AI ecosystem.”

He added that the company’s vision centers on enabling African businesses to develop solutions using local computing infrastructure, operating in African languages, and processing data generated on the continent. The approach represents a shift toward technological self-determination in an industry currently dominated by infrastructure located outside Africa.

The deployment of high-performance computing resources within African borders addresses what technology experts have identified as a persistent barrier to the continent’s digital development. Reliance on data centres based overseas has historically raised concerns about data sovereignty, increased operational costs, and created latency issues affecting application performance.

Cassava Technologies says its GPUaaS network will democratize access to sophisticated computing capabilities currently concentrated in wealthier nations. The platform is designed to support innovation across multiple sectors including healthcare diagnostics, agricultural optimization, educational technology, and financial services applications.

The localized computing infrastructure allows entrepreneurs and institutions to build and deploy AI-powered solutions with greater efficiency and security. By processing sensitive data within continental borders, organizations can better comply with emerging data protection regulations while reducing dependency on foreign technology providers.

The initiative forms part of Cassava’s stated mission to enable inclusive digital transformation across Africa. Company officials describe the goal as creating a “digitally connected future that leaves no African behind,” reflecting ambitions to expand technology access beyond major urban centers.

Industry observers note that Africa’s participation in AI development has been constrained by limited access to the computational resources required for training sophisticated machine learning models. Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), specialized chips essential for AI workloads, have remained largely inaccessible to African developers due to cost and infrastructure limitations.

The GPUaaS model offers computing power on demand, allowing users to access GPU resources without purchasing expensive hardware. This approach potentially lowers barriers for startups, academic researchers, and smaller organizations seeking to develop AI applications tailored to African contexts and challenges.