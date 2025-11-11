Sexual Exploitation Rising in Ghana’s Workplaces Says Transparency International

Transparency International Ghana has raised alarm over the increasing prevalence of sexual corruption affecting women across various sectors in the country, describing the trend as a serious threat to institutional integrity and human rights.

Mary Awelana Addah, Executive Director of Transparency International Ghana, highlighted the growing problem during a stakeholders’ engagement held in Tamale. She noted that women are increasingly facing sexual exploitation as a precondition for securing employment, promotions, or other professional advancement opportunities.

The practice, commonly referred to as sextortion, involves the abuse of authority where sexual favors replace monetary bribes as currency for transactions. Addah explained that this form of corruption has become embedded within education, employment, and public service sectors, with women and girls bearing the disproportionate burden.

“Such acts not only violate human rights but also erode integrity and fairness in both public and private institutions,” Addah stated during the engagement. She emphasized that addressing the issue requires urgent and comprehensive interventions from multiple stakeholders.

According to Transparency International Ghana, sextortion operates as a distinct form of bribery where individuals in positions of power leverage their authority to demand sexual acts in exchange for services, opportunities, or favorable treatment. The organization says the practice often targets vulnerable populations, particularly women seeking to improve their economic circumstances.

Participants at the Tamale engagement echoed concerns about the inadequacy of current protective measures. They called for stronger enforcement of existing legislation and the establishment of robust mechanisms to shield victims while holding perpetrators accountable.

Several attendees emphasized the need for confidential and sensitive complaint procedures. They argued that many victims remain silent due to fears about their reputations, professional consequences, or the possibility of not being believed by authorities.

The stakeholders also advocated for intensified public awareness campaigns designed to empower women to report sexual exploitation without facing stigma or retaliation. They suggested that education initiatives should target both potential victims and the broader public to shift cultural attitudes that enable such abuses.

Transparency International Ghana announced its commitment to partnering with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to develop coordinated responses. The organization says collaborative efforts will focus on prevention, victim support, and accountability measures.

The stakeholders’ meeting forms part of broader civil society efforts to document and address sexual corruption in Ghana. Advocacy groups have increasingly documented cases where women report being propositioned by supervisors, government officials, educators, and other authority figures who control access to opportunities.

Legal experts note that while Ghana’s laws address sexual harassment and abuse, enforcement remains inconsistent. They point to gaps in reporting systems, limited training for investigators, and cultural barriers that discourage victims from pursuing formal complaints.

The issue has gained attention as Ghana works to strengthen governance systems and combat various forms of corruption. Anti-corruption advocates argue that sexual exploitation represents a form of institutional abuse that undermines development goals and perpetuates gender inequality.

International research has documented sextortion as a global phenomenon affecting women across diverse contexts. Organizations working on corruption and gender issues emphasize that addressing the problem requires both legal reforms and cultural shifts in how societies view power dynamics and women’s rights.