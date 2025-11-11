Maxwell Kofi Jumah Reveals Unconventional Retirement Vision on Radio

Maxwell Kofi Jumah, former Managing Director of GIHOC (Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation) Distilleries Company Limited, has shared his post-politics retirement plans during a candid radio interview.

Speaking on Accra-based Asaasepa FM, the veteran politician painted a vivid picture of his desired lifestyle away from the intensity of political engagement. He expressed his intention to relocate to a beachside residence where he can enjoy favorable weather conditions and a more relaxed pace of life.

“Where I have got to in life, I should be residing at a beach with a young girl taking a cocktail while a young girl gives me the warmth I need,” Kofi Jumah stated during the interview. “I am past active politics, where we have to be shouting and arguing about politics.”

The former GIHOC executive emphasized that he’s reached a stage where the combative nature of political discourse no longer appeals to him. He described retirement as an opportunity to embrace tranquility, specifically mentioning the calming atmosphere and favorable climate offered by coastal living.

This isn’t the first occasion Kofi Jumah has spoken openly about his personal life and what he acknowledges as character weaknesses. He has previously addressed public perceptions about his tenure at GIHOC, particularly responding to allegations from staff members who accused him of mismanaging the organization.

During previous statements, Kofi Jumah defended his professional integrity while simultaneously acknowledging his attraction to women. He drew a clear distinction between personal conduct and professional corruption, insisting his management of GIHOC remained above board.

“I’m not corrupt and I will never be corrupt but my weak point is womanizing. I love women but you can never attach corruption and bribery to me because it is not in my nature,” he said in earlier remarks. He added that no GIHOC worker could credibly claim he demanded money in exchange for employment.

Kofi Jumah has served in various capacities within Ghana’s political landscape, including his role leading GIHOC Distilleries. His tenure attracted both support and criticism, with debates surrounding his management style and organizational performance.

The politician’s frank discussion about retirement reflects a broader conversation in Ghana about work-life balance and the transitions public figures make after leaving active political roles. His comments have generated mixed reactions across social media platforms and within political circles.