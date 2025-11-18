Captain Planet Questions Fashion Choices at Tidal Rave

Ghanaian hiplife artiste Captain Planet has sparked debate on social media after criticising what he described as inappropriate clothing worn by some attendees at the 2025 Tidal Rave Festival. The musician shared his concerns on X, questioning whether certain fashion choices crossed acceptable boundaries.

Captain Planet posted on November 16, 2025, expressing shock at outfits he saw in videos circulating online. Writing in pidgin English, he questioned the professions and intentions of some young female attendees based on their revealing clothing. His post immediately triggered widespread reactions across Ghanaian social media platforms.

When critics challenged his stance, Captain Planet defended his position by asking whether they would allow their sisters to dress similarly in public. The musician also questioned comparisons between Ghanaian cultural standards and Western societies, suggesting different norms should apply.

Captain Planet, born Sylvanus Dodji Jeoffrey, rose to fame as part of the hiplife group 4×4, which formed in 2000. The group gained recognition for introducing crunk music to Ghana and has remained active in the music industry for over two decades.

The Tidal Rave Festival took place November 14 and 15 at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra. Now in its 13th year, the event has grown into what organisers call Africa’s biggest beach festival. This year’s edition featured a two-year partnership with the Black Star Experience (BSE), an initiative under the Office of the President aimed at promoting Ghanaian tourism and creative arts.

The festival attracted thousands of revellers and featured performances by Black Sherif, Gyakie, Moliy, Darko Vibes, OlivetheBoy, and Shatta Wale. Nigerian singer Ayra Starr also performed, delivering songs that energised the crowd well past midnight.

The controversy has divided public opinion, with some arguing that beachgoers should have freedom of expression through clothing while others believe cultural values and norms should guide dress standards. Fashion at major youth events has become an increasingly contentious topic in Ghana, where traditional expectations often clash with contemporary styles influenced by global trends.

The debate reflects broader conversations about generational differences, cultural preservation, and personal freedom in Ghana’s rapidly evolving social landscape. Beach festivals like Tidal Rave have become significant platforms for youth expression, though they occasionally spark discussions about appropriate behaviour and presentation in public spaces.

Captain Planet has not issued additional statements since his initial posts, though the discussion continues to generate significant engagement across social media platforms.